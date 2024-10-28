Vientiane Capital Launches District Competition for Smoke-Free ASEAN City 2026

To address smoking-related issues and ensure the health and safety of citizens in Laos, Vientiane Capital is launching a competition among its nine districts. While the details of the competition are yet to be disclosed, the winning district will have the chance to participate in the Smoke-Free ASEAN City program in 2026, according to the Department of Health.

This initiative was announced on 23 October, where officials discussed strategies to enhance smoke-free spaces within the capital to qualify for a Smoke-Free Zone award.

During the meeting, officials from the Department of Health acknowledged the challenge of achieving this goal independently and emphasized the necessity for collaboration from the community at large. To promote this objective, the department devised a competition among the nine districts, each of which must establish smoke-free areas in workplaces and public spaces.

Although the competition’s participation criteria and scoring system were discussed, details have not yet been disclosed.

Deputy Governor of Vientiane Capital, Phouvong Vongkhamsao, highlighted the persistent issue of smoking in Laos and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring safety for non-smokers, particularly women and children. He stated that it is crucial to protect vulnerable populations from the dangers of second-hand smoke.

The deputy governor also noted that creating smoke-free environments aligns with the International Convention on Tobacco Control, to which Laos has been a signatory since 2006.

The Ministry of Health reported in 2022 that Laos experiences approximately 7,000 deaths annually due to smoking-related illnesses, which equates to about 19 deaths per day. This figure includes non-smokers who are affected by secondhand smoke.

Through this competition, Vientiane Capital hopes to promote public health and achieve its goal of becoming a smoke-free city by 2026.