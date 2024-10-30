Lao Journalists’ Association Unveils First Digital Hub for Environmental Advocacy

The Lao Journalists’ Association (LJA) has launched a new website to enhance environmental awareness through comprehensive news coverage and collaboration, establishing the first digital hub of its kind for environmental resources and training in Laos.

On 29 October, the LJA, in partnership with CARE International Laos, hosted a ceremony to unveil the “Green Action through Mass Media, and Civil Society in Laos” (GAMCIL) website.

The platform will serve as a central resource for journalists, civil society organizations, and community advocates, aiming to bolster public engagement in environmental advocacy through increased awareness and access to reliable information.

The project is funded by the European Union (EU) in partnership with the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism, the GAMCIL is focused on equipping approximately 6,000 media professionals and civil society actors across Vientiane, Luang Prabang, and Champassak with tools and training.