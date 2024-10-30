Luang Prabang Smashes 2024 Tourism Goal: Over 1.7 Million Visitors, Expecting Surge in Peak Season

By Oulayvanh Sisounonth and Phontham Visapra

UPDATED on 3 October at 1:28 PM

Luang Prabang, Laos’ most popular UNESCO World Heritage city, continues to set new records for tourism. In the first ten months of 2024, the city welcomed approximately 1,723,164 tourists, far surpassing its initial annual target of 900,000.

Data from the Luang Prabang Provincial Information, Culture, and Tourism Department showed that the province welcomed a total of 1,155,181 international travelers and 567, 963 domestic visitors. Chinese tourists led the highest number of visitors, followed by Thailand and South Korea.

Officials expect even higher numbers as the year’s peak season approaches, building on significant growth from the previous year

In 2023, Luang Prabang saw over one million visitors, marking a 91.49-percent increase compared to 2022. This increase brought in an estimated USD 560 million, with over 760,000 international tourists contributing to the city’s economy.

Riding on that momentum, Luang Prabang launched a comprehensive activity plan for “Visit Laos Year 2024” with the aim of drawing even more tourists while celebrating its 28th anniversary as a World Heritage site. The lineup of over 40 planned activities aims to attract 1.7 million tourists, with projected tourism spending expected to exceed USD 900 million by year-end. The province hoped to attract at least 1.4 million international visitors, enhancing its global appeal as a unique cultural destination.

“To accommodate more tourists, we have prepared to expand ticket sales staff and ticket lanes at each tourist attraction to make it more convenient and faster. We are also considering online ticket sales to modernize the process,” said Soudaphone Khomthavong, Director of the Luang Prabang Provincial Information, Culture, and Tourism Department.

Laos Named a Top Global Destination

In October, Laos was ranked fourth on the list of the Top 30 Best Places to Visit in 2025 by the travel guidebook “Lonely Planet.” The top five destinations include Cameroon, Lithuania, Fiji, Laos, and Kazakhstan.

The guide highlighted that Laos is easily accessible via a high-speed train that is both affordable and sustainable.

Earlier this year, the travel publication also highlighted Luang Prabang as one of the top seven destinations to visit in Southeast Asia in 2024, citing its Buddhist culture, historic temples, and preserved traditions. Tourists are also drawn to Luang Prabang’s relaxed atmosphere, scenic streets, and natural attractions.

The article referred to Luang Prabang as “a significant center for Buddhist culture,” highlighting the city’s dedication to maintaining its historic temples and spiritual traditions. In addition to its deep cultural heritage, people love Luang Prabang for its easy-going vibe, lovely streets, fun festivals, and beautiful nature.

At the heart of Luang Prabang’s appeal are its historic and natural attractions, including landmarks like the Phou Si Stupa, Xieng Thong Temple, the Sae and Kuangsi waterfalls, and its traditional night market.

Festival of Light Draws Global Crowds

An annual cultural highlight in Luang Prabang is the “Festival of Light,” or “Boun Ork Phansa,” usually held in October along the Mekong River to mark the end of Buddhist Lent. The event aligns with the full moon of the twelfth month of the Lao lunar calendar, which this year fell on 17 October.

The festival begins with a morning alms-giving ceremony where hundreds of monks walk through the streets, receiving offerings from locals. The peaceful procession attracts both residents and visitors, with tourists often participating or observing.

As evening sets in, the festival livens up with thousands of candles lighting the streets, decorated floats, and traditional music filling the air. Revered for its spiritual meaning, the festival allows locals to pay homage to the water spirits, or nagas, which are deeply ingrained in their beliefs. The festival embodies Luang Prabang’s unique cultural identity and attracts visitors worldwide, reinforcing its role as a centerpiece of Lao cultural heritage.

“The festival is a time for us to seek blessings and good fortune from the nagas, spirits deeply woven into our spiritual beliefs,” said Bouavanh, a 64-year-old woman, on her way home after watching the parade. “We offer candles, flowers, and potties. I see it as an opportunity for us to confess our sins and have them purified.”

The celebration also includes a light-boat competition, with villages building and parading their own illuminated boats through town.

“Each village will have an opportunity to build their own light boat to parade around the town, with the winner getting some sort of award,” said Noy, a Luang Prabang local, watching the parade from a footpath near the 3 Nagas restaurant.

While for locals this is a well-known annual event, many foreign visitors only learn of the festival after arrival.

“I first found out about it when I landed here [in Luang Prabang],” said Kevin Cherashore, a tourist from the United States and president and owner of MS Signs, Inc. Although he’s visited Luang Prabang four times, Cherashore was entirely unaware of the Light Boat Festival.

“They [the hotel staff] told me when I got here, and we made plans to be here for it.”

Cherashore went on to express his love for the city, appreciating its rich culture and laid-back atmosphere, which he finds a refreshing contrast to Vientiane Capital, a place he describes as “a little bit too busy and crowded.”

“[Luang Prabang] has got everything, it’s got the culture, it’s got warm people, it’s got beautiful geographical surroundings and it’s starting to have even more five-star and more upscale tourism.”

As Luang Prabang continues to draw global attention and record-breaking crowds, the city balances the preservation of its cultural heritage with strategic developments aimed at enhancing the visitor experience. With initiatives like expanded infrastructure, online ticketing, and a full calendar of events, the city looks set to further exceed expectations, drawing more tourists from all corners of the globe.