‘Hope: Lao Contemporary Art Exhibition’ Opens in Vientiane

The inaugural “Hope: Lao Contemporary Art Exhibition” (LCAE) opened in Vientiane on 31 October. Running from 1 November to 10 November at Parkson Mall, the exhibition brings together leading Lao contemporary artists and children with hearing impairments, the exhibition explores various facets of society, culture, and hope through diverse artistic expressions.

The exhibition features a wide range of art forms including painting, video, sculpture, installation, and audiovisual works.

“Hope is not a grand declaration, but rather the small, warm moments that we can all recognize. Through this exhibition, we aim to share the warmth and vitality of contemporary art with a wider audience. Despite the challenges facing the world, art remains a beacon of light, guiding us forward,” LCAE founder and curator Liu Ailun said, speaking at the opening ceremony.

“In this fragile yet precious world, let us come together to seek out hope. Through art, we aspire to illuminate even the darkest corners.”

In addition to showcasing artistic works, the exhibition also aims to raise funds for initiatives supporting children with disabilities in Laos, further highlighting the role of art in driving social change. Lao contemporary artists are using their work to respond to a range of pressing social issues, from the preservation of cultural heritage to environmental protection. Art serves as a key medium for these artists to express their ideas and challenge the constraints of the present.

The World of Materialism

One of the featured artists, 24-year-old Samphasit Luangaphai, is deeply influenced by Buddhist philosophy and the natural world. His work explores the profound effects of technology on human life and mental well-being, emphasizing the importance of balancing reality and technology.

“My art is inspired by the rapid advancement of technology, which we feel compelled to keep up with to avoid being left behind,” Samphasit explained. “I want to show how technology shapes our daily lives, often controlling us. We need to balance its positive and negative aspects, the real and the fictional.”

Who Am I In A Dream

The exhibition also features Who Am I In A Dream, a collection by contemporary artist Tounisa Lornamphim. Her abstract work channels deep emotions, reflecting her journey through sadness, joy, and hope. Tounisa encourages viewers to connect with her art personally rather than searching for a specific meaning.

“When you see this art, you don’t need to figure it out—you just need to ‘feel’ it.”

“Feel the paint, the patterns, and the colors through your own lens. Art can have many interpretations,” she said.

The exhibition is co-organized by Hope Vision Laos and Lines Studio by Lab De Lines, with artistic support from Swiss Cooperation Mekong, The Art House Café, and CineArt Film.