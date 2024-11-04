24 C
Vientiane
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
spot_img
All NewsASEANRegionalEntertainmentEventsMusicInternational Cooperation

K-Pop Star BamBam Lights Up ASEAN-Korea Music Festival 2024 in Vientiane

By Phonethida Sitthixay
K-Pop Star BamBam Lights Up ASEAN-Korea Music Festival 2024 in Vientiane
BamBam takes the stage at the ASEAN-Korea Music Festival in Vientiane, showcasing the power of music to unite ASEAN and Korea. (photo credit: IGOT 7 page)

This Week

Popular K-pop star BamBam was the leading star at the 2024 ASEAN-Korea Music Festival in Vientiane from 1 to 3 November.

The event brought together musicians from ASEAN countries and South Korea to celebrate 35 years of diplomatic relations and Laos’ ASEAN chairmanship. Among the Lao artists who performed at the festival were Black Eyes and Taiy Akard.

The opening ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including Dalani Phommavongsa, Laos’ Deputy Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, and Jung Yung Soog, the Korean Ambassador to Laos, underscoring the strong diplomatic ties between ASEAN and South Korea.

The festival highlights the role of music in fostering cultural exchange, promoting unity, and celebrating the rich diversity within the ASEAN-Korea partnership.

 

Latest article

ABOUT US

The leading English language news website in Laos.

Contact us info@laotiantimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Laotiantimes.com