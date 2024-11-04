Laos, Singapore Partner to Launch Singapore International Institute for Enhanced Vocational Training

Laos has recently advanced vocational training and education by partnering with Singapore to create the Singapore International Institute. This new institute aims to expand career opportunities for young Lao students, equipping them with valuable skills for the workforce.

On 30 October, the Lao Ministry of Planning and Investment signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Singapore’s Stag Match Education and Training Group (SMET) to build the institute.

The campus, will be located in Nakhouaykang Village, Xaysettha District, Vientiane, and is designed as a ‘Smart School’ that will integrate advanced digital tools, interactive technologies, and practical coursework to equip students with relevant skills for the labor market.

Beginning in 2025, the Singapore International Institute will offer specialized diploma programs in Digital Marketing and Hospitality and Tourism, with an initial enrollment limited to 25 students per program.

The institute will also broaden students’ perspectives through international internships and study tours. Additional features include a Brain Works Zone, a dedicated space within the campus to encourage creativity and innovation among students and the broader community. This center will offer mentoring, collaborative workspaces, and office facilities to support students interested in entrepreneurship and starting their own businesses.

Looking ahead, the Singapore International Institute is set to become a cornerstone of vocational training in Laos by 2027. By aligning education with the needs of today’s labor market, the institute aims to strengthen the Lao economy and prepare a generation of skilled professionals ready to drive growth both domestically and internationally.