China Wantian Holdings was awarded the “2024 Hong Kong International ESG Award”

China Wantian Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1854.HK) was honored with the “Best ESG Pioneer Award.”

HONG KONG SAR Media OutReach Newswire – 6 November 2024 – At the “2024 Hong Kong International ESG Awards Ceremony” held today at the Island Shangri-La Hotel, China Wantian Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1854.HK) was honored with the “Best ESG Pioneer Award.” This award recognizes the Group’s outstanding contributions to sustainable development and ESG practices, highlighting its commitment to creating a green future. Mr. Or Chuen Man, Chief ESG Controller of China Wantian Holdings Limited, accepted the award on behalf of the company. The award was presented by Mr. Li Dahong, Member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Chairman of Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group, together with Mr. Huang Jingrui, Spokesman for the Commissioner’s Office of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong

” Delivering Freshness and Health to Every Household, Every Day “: China Wantian’s Green Vision

China Wantian Holdings upholds the vision of “Delivering Freshness and Health to Every Household, Every Day.” By continuously driving technological innovation and market expansion, the Group has achieved notable success in the field of ESG. Founders Dr. Hooy Kok Wai and Mr. Zhong Xueyong are committed to building a sustainable society for future generations, advancing environmental protection, social responsibility, and corporate governance to set a benchmark within the industry.

Highlight of Environmental Innovation: The Sky Farm Project

The Group’s “Sky Farm” project stands as a hallmark of its environmental innovation. By transforming urban idle spaces into ecological oases, this project successfully reduces urban carbon emissions and improves air quality. Up to 2024, the Group has established over 300 sky farms in the Greater Bay Area and set up 300,000 organic planting boxes, actively promoting green lifestyles within communities and schools. In the future, the Group aims to further expand this initiative, contributing to the green transformation of more cities.

Sustainable Supply Chain: A Comprehensive Green Transformation from Farm to Table

China Wantian Holdings is committed to establishing a safe, efficient supply chain for green ingredients. With “Premium Seafood,” “Whole Beef,” and ” Eco-Friendly Vegetables” as its core pillar industries, the Group rigorously manages each stage from farm to table, ensuring that all products meet high environmental standards. Through regular supplier evaluations and ESG training, the Group promotes sustainable development across the supply chain.

Looking Forward: Fulfilling Corporate Social Responsibility

China Wantian Holdings believes that a company’s true value lies not only in its financial performance but also in its positive contributions to society. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to prioritize ESG as a focal point of its growth strategy, driving green technology innovation and working toward a sustainable future in harmony with society and the environment.

Hashtag: #ChinaWantian

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About China Wantian Holdings Limited:

China Wantian Holdings Limited (1854.HK) is a listed company on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company focuses on the supply of green ingredients, eco-friendly dining, and environmental technologies, striving to enhance the entire food industry’s value chain. Committed to becoming a global leader in the full industry chain of green food services, Wantian upholds a strong dedication to quality and innovation, delivering healthier and more enriching dining experiences from farm to table for households around the world.