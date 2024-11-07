Bokeo Tightens Control on Online Gaming Firms to Curb Cyber Fraud

The Management Board Committee for Special Economic Zones (SEZs) has instructed online game operators within the Gold Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to consolidate their operations at a single location. This move aims to streamline inspections and improve cyber security oversight.

The decision affects 16 parent companies and their 95 subsidiaries, all authorized to run online gaming businesses. These firms are required to centralize their operations in either the same neighborhood or building to facilitate better management and monitoring by authorities.

The companies have 15 days from the notification date to complete the relocation. The notice also warns that both domestic and foreign individuals or entities are prohibited from engaging in telecommunications fraud.

Chinese investors previously involved in fraudulent telecommunications activities are urged to shift to legal investments that comply with Lao laws. Companies failing to meet the documentation requirements will be forced to close their operations.

In August, security forces in the Golden Triangle SEZ, in coordination with other agencies, dismantled a cyber-scam ring, arresting 770 suspects from 15 countries across Asia and Africa.

That same month, the Indian Embassy rescued 14 Indian youths from cyber-scam centers within the SEZs. To date, the embassy has rescued a total of 548 Indian nationals, warning that companies in the Golden Triangle SEZ often lure Indian nationals with fake job offers for roles like “Digital Sales Executive” and “Customer Support,” promoted by agents in cities such as Dubai, Bangkok, and Singapore.