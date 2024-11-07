That Luang Festival to Feature Over 1,600 Booths Showcasing Lao Crafts, Culture

The 2024 That Luang Festival, running from November 11 to 15, is set to draw thousands of visitors with over 1,600 booths featuring Lao handicrafts, foods, and cultural exhibits.

According to state media, this event provides a platform for local artisans and producers to showcase their goods, promote Lao culture, and support the local economy, attracting both domestic and international visitors.

With an estimated total of 1,625 booths, the festival will span two main locations: That Luang Park and the ITECC Mall.

At That Luang Park, open from November 11 to 15, attendees can explore traditional crafts, model family products, and Lao specialty foods. Additionally, visitors will find a gallery highlighting That Luang’s history and cultural displays, while surrounding areas will host even more stalls, food vendors, and activities for children.

Meanwhile, the ITECC Mall will operate from November 9 to 17, featuring international and ASEAN products, including IT gadgets, furniture, motorbikes, and cars, across approximately 381 booths.

Overall, this year’s festival promises to be a vibrant celebration of Lao culture, bringing together both local and international visitors in appreciation of Lao artistry, cuisine, and cultural traditions.