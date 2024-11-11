TOSTEM Unveils Global Vision and Celebrates Design Excellence at TADA 2024

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 November 2024 – LIXIL unveiled a bold global strategy and vision during the TOSTEM Asia Design Awards 2024 (TADA 2024), reaffirming the commitment to delivering innovative solutions for modern living. Operating in over 150 countries and employing more than 50,000 people, LIXIL continues leading the global housing materials and water technology sectors. Through trusted brands such as TOSTEM, INAX, American Standard and Grohe. LIXIL remains focused on providing products that meet the diverse needs of consumers worldwide.

Global Strategy and Vision

LIXIL Water Technology (LWT) has achieved remarkable success globally, with more than 50% of sales now coming from markets outside Japan. LWT’s world-class bathroom and kitchen solutions have established the division as a trusted brand internationally, reflecting the company’s ability to deliver high-quality products that resonate with consumers worldwide.

Meanwhile, LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT) continues to grow from a strong foundation in Japan, with increasing opportunities for international expansion. While LHT currently sees 5%

of business coming from outside Japan, the division is well-positioned to expand its global footprint. As demand for sustainable and innovative housing solutions grows worldwide, LHT

is equipped to bring its expertise to new markets, driving the future of living spaces globally.

The company’s long-term strategy emphasizes expanding LHT’s footprint in global markets, driving its vision of revolutionizing living spaces across the world. A notable example of this vision is the award-winning “Seamless” Panorama Window, which utilizes carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) technology to achieve a sleek, minimalist design. The product earned the prestigious Red Dot Design Award: Best of the Best, showcasing LIXIL’s commitment to combining beauty and functionality.

Executive Insights: Commitment to Asia and Sustainability

“At LHT Asia, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability, setting new standards in the industry. Our vision is not just to adapt to the future but to shape it, creating solutions that meet the evolving needs of our partners and customers across Asia,” said Mr. Ichiro Murakoshi, Leader, LIXIL Housing Technology Asia.

LHT Asia Business Strategy

Over the past 5 years, the TOSTEM brand has doubled LHT’s business in Asia, fueled by focused investments in marketing, showroom development, and expanding its partnership network. With a strong presence in India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines, LHT Asia has become a key player in the region.

Moving forward, LHT Asia will focus on two key strategies to support growth:

Strengthening the Global Supply Chain: With significant investments in India, LIXIL LHT Asia plans to further boost local production and procurement to meet increasing regional demand. Expanding Product Categories: Beyond windows and doors, TOSTEM aims to diversify its offerings to become a total housing solutions provider, enhancing customers’ living experiences worldwide.



Sustainability Focus for 2024 and Beyond

Aligned with LIXIL’s Environmental Vision 2050, TOSTEM is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 through sustainable business practices and products. A prime example is the eco-friendly PremiAL R100, made from 100% recycled aluminum. As one of the few brands in Asia offering such a product, TOSTEM is leading the way in creating sustainable housing solutions. The company will continue to invest in R&D to further advance eco-conscious design.

TOSTEM Asia Design Awards 2024: Celebrating Architectural Excellence

The TOSTEM Asia Design Awards 2024 (TADA 2024) honors creativity and innovation in architecture across Asia. This year’s theme, “Context Reconnextion,” invited architects to blend aluminum windows and doors into designs that harmonize with their environments.

Submissions were open from May 9 to July 31, 2024, to architects from India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The competition featured two categories: Building of the Year and Special/Honorable Mention, showcasing the versatility of aluminum products in residential spaces.

Guest judges Pakorn Mahapant and Erick Laurentius, both winners of the TADA 2023 Award, provided their expertise during the judging process, reinforcing the competition’s focus on sustainability and contextual integration. After several rounds of evaluations, ten outstanding winners were selected.

Celebrating Excellence in Design

The top prize for Building of the Year 2024 goes to:

Reny Lijo and Lijo Jos from LIJO.RENY. architects for The House Veiled In Brick

Muhammed Jiyad CP, Ahmed Thaneem Abdul Majeed, and Muhammed Naseem M from 3dor Concepts for THE SLAB

Trung Nguyen from Song A for RB HOUSE

Ekaphap Duangkaew from EKAR Architects for Dog / Human House

Soumitro Ghosh, Nisha Mathew, and Sahana M Bhat from Mathew and Ghosh Architects for Wildgrass – House in the Nilgiris

The Special/Honorable Mention Award was awarded to:

Sanjay M. Patil from Environ Planners for Nature’s Island

Erwin Kusuma and Regina Winarni from e.Re studio architects for BGH House

Pawin Tharatjai from IS Architects for TNOP HOUSE

Pham Minh Tuyen from LEN’s Décor for T Villa

Rattawut Chansritrakul from Architects 49 (Chiang Mai) Limited for 3-gen House

About TOSTEM:

TOSTEM is a globally recognized brand of windows and doors and is part of LIXIL, Japan’s most respected name in building materials, housing products, and services. Guided by the principles of always striving for the highest quality and never simply imitating what others have already accomplished, TOSTEM continually evolves to meet changing lifestyles and customer expectations. Our focus has been on enhancing the performance and comfort of homes, allowing people to stay connected to nature while being protected from the elements. Our products serve as a durable interface that enhances comfort and well-being.

About LIXIL:

LIXIL is a global leader in the housing and building industry. Our unique portfolio spans everything from technologies that revolutionize how we interact with water in our daily lives to a full lineup of products and services for housing and major architectural projects. Delivering core strengths in water, kitchen, housing, and building technologies, our brands, including TOSTEM, NODEA, INAX, GROHE, and American Standard, are leaders in the industries and regions in which they operate. LIXIL operates in more than 150 countries and employs more than 70,000 people, bringing together function, quality, and design to enhance people’s lives and make them more delightful, wherever they are.