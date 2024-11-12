Japanese Embassy Leads High-Level Meeting to Tackle Laos’ Illicit Drug Challenges

On 8 November 2024, a high-level meeting took place in Vientiane to address the ongoing challenges posed by illicit drug production, trafficking, and usage in Laos.

The event, co-hosted by the Japanese Embassy in Laos, the Lao National Commission of Drugs Control and Supervision (LCDC), and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), aimed to review and advance Laos’s efforts to combat the illicit drug sector. The meeting gathered stakeholders to discuss the progress of the National Agenda for Drug and Precursor Chemical Control 2021-2023, which has been extended through 2025 to address these pressing issues.

The National Agenda focuses on enhancing law enforcement, bolstering preventive measures, and strengthening international cooperation to curb drug-related challenges. Laos, situated along key trafficking routes and with porous borders, faces significant hurdles in controlling the flow of illicit drugs. The meeting also addressed the coordination efforts among development partners and emphasized the need for a balanced approach, integrating sustainable development with effective drug control.

Through the Round Table Mechanism, the Illicit Drug Sector Working Group and the Mini-Dublin Working Group facilitate collaboration between various stakeholders, ensuring a unified approach in addressing the issue. Japan, which has been co-chairing the Illicit Drug Sector Working Group with Australia since 2007, continues to play a vital role in supporting Laos’s anti-drug efforts.

“Japan has long been committed to supporting Laos’s socio-economic development. We understand that a balanced approach, integrating both sustainable development and effective drug control, is essential. To this end, Japan will continue its assistance through both bilateral channels and Japan-ASEAN initiatives to help Laos address the obstacles posed by illicit drugs,” said Tsutomu Koizumi, Ambassador of Japan to Laos.

The meeting was attended by Pol. Maj. Gen. Khamking Phouilamanivong, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Public Security; Tsutomu Koizumi, Ambassador of Japan to Laos; Masood Karimipour, UNODC Regional Representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific; Lao government authorities; and Ambassadors and representatives of development partners.

Looking ahead, the meeting reviewed the National Agenda’s progress, discussed emerging issues, and provided strategic guidance for 2025. The discussions will help align Laos’s anti-drug efforts with the 10th National Socio-Economic Development Plan, ensuring a comprehensive and coordinated approach to tackling illicit drugs and supporting socio-economic development.