Laos to Enforce Ban on Unregistered, Unlabeled Food Products in 2025

The Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce has announced new regulations, requiring all food products to carry proper registration, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) numbers, and Lao-language labeling, to ensure consumer safety, to be in effect from 1 January 2025.

The new regulation targets closed, pre-packaged items such as bottled water, energy drinks, vitamin beverages, and instant products like fermented fish. These products must now meet stricter labeling and registration standards to ensure consumer safety.

The first phase, starting in January 2025, will see food products that are not registered with the Department of Food and Drug or lack Lao-language FDA numbers and labels banned from import and sale in Laos.

During this phase, companies must either fully label their products in Lao or use adhesive stickers with FDA numbers and Lao-language labels as a temporary solution.

In the second phase, starting in July 2025, all food packaging must feature Lao-language FDA registration numbers directly printed on the product by the manufacturer, with no adhesive stickers allowed. This requires companies to shift to fully compliant packaging during production.

Companies that do not comply with these rules will be subject to fines, confiscation of goods, and potential suspension or revocation of business licenses.