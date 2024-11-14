Lao Bodybuilders Make History with Two Gold Medals at World Bodybuilding Championship

Two Lao bodybuilders, Chintana Khambounheuang and Khamla Samavong, each won a gold medal at the 15th World Bodybuilding Championship held in the Maldives from 5 to 11 November.

Chintana claimed gold in the Swimming Suit category and earned two silver medals in the female physique categories for competitors under 165 cm and over 35 years old.

Reflecting on her achievement, Chintana shared, “I am so proud to bring victory to Laos, and my two years of preparation have paid off after failing to place in 2002. I want to encourage athletes passionate about this sport to give it their all and keep pursuing their dreams.”

Meanwhile, Khamla, who also won fourth place in the Couple Performance category alongside his fellow athlete, Sita Thongsoulin, contributed to Laos’s success by winning a gold medal in the Men’s Athletic Physique category (under 160 cm).

He highlighted the dedication and discipline required for bodybuilding, saying, “This sport requires a significant investment in time, money, and strict food control. Discipline is key.”

Looking to the future, the two athletes have set their sights on the World Bodybuilding Championship set to take place in China next year. Both expressed plans to compete again in the 16th championship while also focusing on training junior athletes in Laos.

Overall, the competition in the Maldives featured 11 Lao participants across 50 categories, ultimately winning two gold, two silver, and one bronze medal, along with a 4th place finish in the couple performance category.

In response to the victory, Khammamaivanh Vongxay, Vice President of the Lao National Bodybuilding Federation, expressed his pride in the team’s success. “We have tried for nine years to achieve this, and we had never won a championship before,” he said.

“This achievement was beyond our expectations, and we will continue striving to create more opportunities to win in the future.”

Khammamaivanh also shared that Laos intends to bid for the chairmanship to host the 17th World Bodybuilding Championship in 2026, with over 40 countries expected to participate. He expressed confidence in the event’s success, building on the positive outcome of Laos’s recent hosting of the ASEAN Bodybuilding Competition this year.