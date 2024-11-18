97% of Shopee Affiliates Show Continuous Support towards Malaysian Businesses

Survey discovers 85% Shopee Affiliates promote local brands more than half of the time, with high local audience engagement rates the key to success



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2024 – While excitement lingers among shoppers and local sellers after Shopee’s 11.11 Big Sale, Shopee Affiliates continue to drive engagement towards local sellers across Malaysia. In fact, 97% of affiliates expressed strong interest in supporting local sellers, which indicates that these affiliates feel a strong connection to local brands, recognising their unique value, authenticity, and cultural relevance. To gain deeper insights into how Shopee Affiliates contribute to the success of local sellers, Shopee conducted a survey to better understand their unique experiences and perspectives.

Shopee Affiliates at the recent 2024 Shopee Superstar Awards

Over 85% of Shopee Affiliates reported that they promote more local brands than international brands, dedicating the majority of their efforts to supporting homegrown products. By promoting Malaysian brands, affiliates also support small business growth and contribute to the local economy, further enhancing the appeal of these partnerships.

Majority of Shopee Affiliates cite higher engagement (34%) and access to wider audiences (24%) as the top factors in their success in driving sales for Shopee sellers. This mutually beneficial partnership enables local sellers to leverage affiliates’ strong audience connections, enhancing their engagement and expanding their reach. This approach enhances brand visibility while fostering trust and credibility for local sellers—benefits that traditional advertising often struggles to deliver. Shopee Affiliates amplify these advantages through engaging livestreams on Shopee Live and short-form video content via Shopee Video.

Local sportswear brand ELGINI Malaysia was one of the top local sellers during Shopee’s 11.11 Super Sale, with a growth of more than 115% compared to average day, selling their high quality sports attire on 11.11 alone. Founder Lim Chong Soo recognised the contribution of Shopee Affiliates to their success. “We have been working with Shopee Affiliates to promote our products since September 2024, and we are glad it has manifested into a successful 11.11 for us,” said Lim. “Their endorsement has been invaluable in building our credibility and expanding our reach, as Shopee Affiliates have contributed to 20% of our sales during the 11.11 campaign, connecting us with customers in ways we never thought possible.

The Health and Beauty category has been the top sales category this 11.11, and leading the charge for local sellers is Malaysia’s own skincare brand The Raw. with a sales uplift of more than 4X this 11.11. Founder Adibah Mazlan credited Shopee Affiliates as one of the main drivers of sales growth. “Promoting through Shopee Affiliates has been an eye opener for me since I first engaged with them in September 2024. With Shopee Affiliate, we have new customers from all over the country, from markets that we never thought we could penetrate. We definitely look forward to working with Shopee Affiliates even more moving forward.”

“Our Shopee Affiliates play a vital role in driving the growth of our local businesses by consistently promoting homegrown brands to a wider audience. We remain committed to empowering local businesses and affiliates by providing the necessary tools and resources within a cohesive ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders. The Shopee Affiliates programme also serves as a viable pathway to entrepreneurship for emerging content creators, particularly in underserved regions. In addition to offering financial opportunities, the programme equips individuals with valuable digital skills, contributing to local economic development and fostering greater self-reliance,” said Tan Ming Kit, Head of Marketing and Business Intelligence at Shopee Malaysia.

The survey also revealed Home and Living products (46%) as the most popular among Malaysian shoppers, followed by Beauty and Personal Care (24%) and Fashion and Accessories (20%). Affiliates highlighted that these products resonate strongly with Malaysian consumers due to their broad appeal and consistent demand. Items like kitchenware, décor, and organisational products, which cater to everyday needs, drive higher engagement and conversions by offering essential and versatile solutions for a wide audience.

Affiliates highlighted that Quality and Reliability are key factors when choosing local brands or products to promote, with 48% ranking these attributes as their top priority. They emphasised that endorsing dependable products helps them build trust with their audiences, enhancing both seller credibility and customer satisfaction. This in turn strengthens the relationship between affiliates and local brands through providing more authentic and impactful recommendations that helps buyers make informed purchasing decisions.

Respondents discovered the Shopee Affiliate Program through a variety of channels such as social media, Shopee’s official website and the Shopee Affiliate Referral Star program, which incentivizes affiliates with a 15% commission match on referrals. Once enrolled, affiliates highlighted that the program’s competitive commission rates and exclusive promotions have been the most valuable in helping them promote products effectively, increase brand awareness, and engage their audiences to help them succeed as a Shopee Affiliate.

