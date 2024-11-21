Laos Arrests 5,168 in 2024 Drug Crackdown

Laos reported 3,395 drug-related cases processed this year, leading to the arrest of 5,168 individuals, including 199 foreigners.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security, General Vilay Lakhamfong, provided these statistics during a National Assembly session on 20 November, emphasizing the ministry’s continued efforts to combat drug addiction and trafficking.

The minister highlighted significant drug seizures made by authorities, including nearly 381 kg of heroin, over 81 million amphetamine pills, 4,800 kg of crystal meth, 84.86 kg of opium, 3,600 kg of cannabis, and more than 10,000 kg of other drug-related substances. Additionally, items allegedly linked to drug offenses were confiscated, such as 77 cars, 480 motorcycles, 10 guns, and 1,677 bullets.

Efforts to combat drug production have also been underway, with authorities identifying over 5,800 hectares of opium poppy plantations across nine provinces this year. Of these, 126 hectares were destroyed.

In a related move, 123 kratom trees were removed in Vientiane’s Sangthong district, and 126 tonnes of chemicals were seized in northern provinces like Bokeo, Luang Prabang, and Luang Namtha.

To support individuals struggling with addiction, Laos operates 14 drug rehabilitation centers, which have treated 5,132 individuals this year. Of these, 2,513 have returned home, while 2,619 remain in care. The government is also building a new rehabilitation center, set to be completed by the end of 2025.

Additionally, Laos is establishing 28 community counseling centers and has declared 3,222 villages, 163 schools, and 38 workplaces as drug-free zones. The government has strengthened border control efforts with 24 coordination offices, six drug control points in key provinces, and a Mekong-Lancang coordination center to facilitate information-sharing with neighboring countries.

Looking ahead to 2025, the government will focus on six key tasks to address drug-related issues: raising public awareness, strengthening legislation, building the capacity of law enforcement and judicial systems, improving interagency coordination, enhancing delegation of responsibilities, and fostering international cooperation.