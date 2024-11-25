Vang Vieng Mayor Addresses Tourist Deaths, Promises Justice

Following the deaths of foreign tourists at a guesthouse in Vang Vieng district, Vientiane Capital last week, Bounchan Malavong, the district mayor, addressed the media about the ongoing investigation and the measures being taken to bring justice to the deceased.

Bounchan explained that local authorities and relevant departments had swiftly responded to the incident by monitoring and inspecting businesses within the district, including restaurants and entertainment venues, to ensure that safety standards are upheld and to protect future tourists.

As part of the immediate response, Nana Guesthouse, where the deaths occurred, has been temporarily closed.

The mayor acknowledged that the incident has negatively impacted the image of tourism in Vang Vieng and Laos but reassured the public that tourism in the area remains strong, with both domestic and international visitors continuing to come.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of death, with authorities working to establish whether contaminated drinks or other factors were involved. The results from scientific investigations are pending, and once confirmed, they will be reported to the government and shared with foreign countries through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Lao government confirmed five deaths in a report from the Ministry of Public Security last week. The victims include two Danish women, one American man, and two Australian women. Authorities pronounced the first three victims dead in Laos, while the two Australian citizens died in separate hospitals in Thailand.

In response to the incident, the Australian federal government’s travel advisory website, Smartraveller, issued an updated warning urging Australians to exercise caution when consuming alcohol in Laos.

Meanwhile, the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences and emphasized its commitment to investigating the incident and holding those responsible accountable. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.”