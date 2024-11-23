Two Danish Tourists, One American Dead in Vang Vieng from Methanol Poisoning, Official Report Says

The Lao government confirmed the deaths from methanol poisoning of two Danish tourists and one American national in Vang Vieng.

The Danish victims have been identified as Anne-Sofie Orkild Coyman, 20, and Freja Vennervald Sorensen, 21. The pair entered Laos on 7 November via the Nam Phao International Border Crossing and stayed at the Nana Backpacker Guesthouse in Vang Vieng District.

According to government reports, Anne-Sofie and Freja, visited local bars on 12 November and returned to the hostel around midnight. The following day, both women were found unconscious in their room at around 6:00 PM.

They were transported to Vang Vieng Hospital in critical condition before being transferred to Hospital 103 in Vientiane. Despite medical efforts, both were pronounced dead at 3:30 PM on 13 November, with the consumption of tainted alcoholic beverages cited as suspected cause of the death.

The third victim, Jame Louis Hutson, an American national aged 57, had been staying at the same guesthouse since 20 October. Hutson was discovered unresponsive in his room on 13 November by a staff member.

According to the guesthouse staff, his room contained four empty beer bottles, two empty vodka bottles, and one unopened vodka bottle. Hutson was declared dead upon arrival at Vang Vieng Hospital, but an autopsy has not yet been performed.

Australian news outlet 9 News has reported that 12 other foreign tourists staying in Vang Vieng have been hospitalized. Tests allegedly found methanol contamination in beverages served at the Nana Backpacker Guesthouse, including beer and spirits.

The Danish and American embassies are working to repatriate the victims’ bodies.

Unofficial reports suggest two additional fatalities may be linked to the same incident, though authorities have yet to confirm these claims.

Investigations are ongoing. A special task force has been assigned to the case, while the embassies of Denmark, Australia, UK, and the US have refrained from providing additional information.