Acclaim Insurance Brokers Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Enterprise 50 Award

The accolade underscores Acclaim’s four decades of contributions to Singapore’s business landscape as a trusted provider of corporate risk management and insurance solutions. “This award is a testament to our team’s dedication,” said Founder and Executive Chairman Anthony Lim. CEO and Managing Director Tony Lim added, “It motivates us to continue empowering businesses and raising the bar.”

The Enterprise 50 Award, established in 1995, recognises the nation’s top 50 privately-held companies driving economic growth locally and globally. Organised by The Business Times and KPMG, it is supported by Enterprise Singapore, the Singapore Business Federation, and the Singapore Exchange.

Global Reach, Tailored Solutions

With a network spanning 150 countries and over 500 offices, Acclaim provides tailored insurance solutions to multinational corporations. The firm’s Specialty Practices deliver in-depth risk assessments and customised strategies across diverse insurance classes.

A Commitment to Innovation and Community

Guided by core values of courage, creativity, commitment, and collaboration, Acclaim combines risk insight with innovation to help businesses maximise opportunities. Its “Purpose Beyond Profit” ethos is evident in initiatives like the Acclaim Education Fund, supporting tertiary students beyond traditional financial aid.

As Acclaim looks to the future, it continues investing in talent development and delivering impactful risk solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.

About Acclaim Insurance Brokers

Founded in 1983, Acclaim Insurance Brokers is one of Singapore’s largest independent transnational risk consultant and insurance broker. Serving over 2,000 clients across all industries including major infrastructure projects and multinational clients with operations in more than 30 countries. Visit their website to learn more about their comprehensive solutions.