Savannakhet Sees Tourism Boom, Economic Growth in 2024

Savannakhet Province has witnessed growth in tourism and economic development in 2024.

Tourist arrivals from January to October reached 683,166, marking a 26 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to Savannakhet Governor Bounchom Ubonpraseuth, who highlighted that promoting tourism has been a key priority for the province.

Bounchom noted that while efforts in the past year have centered on natural tourism, there is a need to emphasize history, nature, and culture further. This, he explained, involves enhancing infrastructure and facilities, supporting local businesses, and attracting foreign investment.

Key initiatives included developing tourism services and products, organizing traditional festivals, and hosting events such as the Savannakhet Souk San Nen Sa Festival, food and beverage festivals, and bicycle caravans.

The province is also investing in renovating Kaysone Phomvihane City, transforming it into a unique historical tourist destination. By preserving its traditional structures, the area aims to serve as a hub for both domestic and foreign tourists.

Alongside tourism, Bounchom also reported that Savannakhet’s economy has grown by 7.8 percent this year, driven by industry and agriculture. The Savan Seno Special Economic Zone, the Sepon mining industry, and various processing industries have played key roles in boosting production, exports, and employment.

One standout contributor is the Sun Paper industry, which operates a large-scale paper production facility in the province. To meet growing demand, the company is expanding its eucalyptus plantations, requiring hundreds of hectares of land to support its production lines.

With continued investment in infrastructure, traditional festivals, and cross-border initiatives, the province is prone to attract even more visitors and investors in the coming years, Bounchom added.