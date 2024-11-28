Laos to Suspend Alluvial Gold Mining, PM Says

Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone stressed the government’s increased efforts to tackle the detrimental environmental effects of development projects, particularly mining, in response to ongoing concerns raised by members of the National Assembly.

Speaking at the 8th Ordinary Session of the 9th National Assembly on 26 November, Sonexay announced key measures, including the permanent suspension of alluvial gold mining projects and stricter regulations for existing project contracts.

He stated that the government is reducing or eliminating concessions in rich forest zones and banning new projects in protected forests. It will enforce stricter environmental assessments for projects near water, farmland, or residential areas. Developers must also follow detailed plans to manage and close operations responsibly.

Non-compliance will lead to warnings, project suspension, or loss of concessions. The government is also working to better manage transport of minerals and repair damaged roads. Efforts will focus on processing minerals locally to add value while protecting natural resources.

To protect livelihoods and prevent deforestation, the government is restricting agricultural and forestry concessions. Developers are now required to collaborate directly with local communities through contract farming, ensuring their projects do not impact protected forest areas or lands crucial to residents’ livelihoods.

“Contract farming” involves an agreement where a farmer hires a contractor to manage and implement the operations of a crop or agricultural enterprise based on the farmer’s policies and business goals.

By promoting sustainable practices and creating value-added mineral products, the government aims to enhance job creation within Laos while balancing economic growth with conservation.