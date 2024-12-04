Laos to Enforce Graphic Health Warnings on Cigarette Packs

Laos is set to implement redesigned cigarette packs featuring large graphic health warnings to reduce smoking rates and deter tobacco use, becoming the third ASEAN country to adopt such measures, following Thailand and Singapore.

On 3 December, the Ministry of Health approved new regulations requiring cigarette packs to display pictorial and textual warnings and to prohibit all advertising or branding. The ministry has authorized 10 graphic and textual designs emphasizing the harmful effects of smoking.

Under this initiative, tobacco companies in Laos have been given 180 days to comply, ensuring all cigarette packs carry the updated warnings. While retailers are also urged to phase out old stock and sell only redesigned packs.

The regulation will officially take effect on 5 December.

Laos became a signatory to the World Health Organization (WHO)’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control in 2006, committing to implementing measures to reduce tobacco-related harm.

According to WHO, smoking claims 6,800 lives annually in Laos, averaging 18 deaths per day and also costs the government up to LAK 3.6 trillion (USD 27 million).

By introducing graphic health warnings, Laos aims to align with global efforts to combat smoking-related harm and foster a healthier society.