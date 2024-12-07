Lao Prime Minister Strengthens Ties with Cambodia During Official Visit

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone paid an official visit to Cambodia on 4-5 December at the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet to deepen the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between the two nations.

On 4 December, an official welcoming ceremony took place at Phnom Penh’s Peace Palace, followed by bilateral meetings where the leaders discussed socio-economic development and cooperation in trade, education, culture, and border affairs.

Both leaders emphasized enhancing collaboration on border demarcation, defense, and infrastructure projects, including potential expressways and railways. They also focused on strengthening trade and tourism by developing joint tourism models such as Luang Prabang-Champasak-Siem Reap and expanding business ties between border provinces.

Discussions also included scholarship exchanges and connectivity improvements through initiatives like the Pakse-Siem Reap flight route and the Selampao Bridge project.

A key outcome of the visit was the signing of three agreements: the Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement (DTA), a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cultural Cooperation, and an MoU on Agricultural Cooperation. Prime Minister Hun Manet also hosted a reception for the Lao delegation, which concluded its visit by touring the Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone to explore future cooperation opportunities.

On 5 December, Prime Minister Sonexay paid courtesy visits to Cambodian leaders, including Khuon Sodary, President of Cambodia’s National Assembly.

Both sides reaffirmed their dedication to supporting each other in regional and international forums such as ASEAN and the United Nations. Discussions also addressed preparations for the 2025 state visit of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni to Laos.

Prime Minister Sonexay conveyed greetings from Lao leaders and extended an invitation for Cambodian officials to visit Laos in 2025.