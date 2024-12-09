Collect FunStamps in 7-Eleven’s New App to Redeem “Furry Pretty Sets” for a Warm Winter

Redeem “Furry Chill Flip Bucket Hats” and “Furry Warm Plush Shawls” – Plus Play “Furry Fun Catch” Game for a Chance to Win Special Edition “Furry Friend Sets”



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 December 2024 – Following the overwhelming response to 7-Eleven’s recent collection of Pixar-themed “Furry Friend Sets,” we’re thrilled to introduce four new additions inspired by the hit movie Inside Out 2! Introducing the “Furry Pretty Sets” featuring popular emotions like Sadness, plus new characters Envy, Anxiety, and Embarrassment. Each set is as adorable as it is practical. The stylish makeup bag is made with a see-through material, making it easy to find your essentials, while the fuzzy headband adds a touch of fun to your look. With two must-have items in each set, these are a fantastic value that no Inside Out 2 fan will want to miss! Don’t miss your chance to collect all four and let these emotions join your Christmas celebrations!

The four “Furry Pretty Sets” will be available at 7-Eleven stores starting 4 December at 7am. Don’t miss out!

4 Functional and Stylish “Furry Pretty Sets” – Your Must-Have Travel Essentials

These four sets are bursting with personality! Featuring Envy, Anxiety, Embarrassment, and Sadness, each set includes a stylish makeup bag and a Furry Soft Headband. The makeup bags are designed in each emotion’s signature colour and showcase fun character designs and quotes that capture their unique personalities. The see-through material makes it easy to find what you need, and the durable, easy-to-clean design includes a handle for grab-and-go convenience. And with a zipper closure and wide opening, you can quickly access your essentials without worrying about anything falling out.

But these bags are more than just pretty faces! They double as spacious organisers for all sorts of items. Their lightweight and durable material makes them perfect for everyday use. When travelling, they can easily hold travel-sized toiletries, skincare products, cosmetics, and perfumes, keeping your personal care items neat and organised while saving space. They’re also great for trips to the beach or pool with the kids, as they can store swim caps, goggles, small towels and children’s underwear. And cleanup is a breeze – just wipe with a damp cloth!

Each set also comes with a Furry Soft Headband – the perfect way to add a touch of comfort and fun to your day! The headbands are not only designed with the characters’ iconic expressions and signature colours but also feature clever 2.5D details that highlight their most distinctive features. With an elastic base, they fit comfortably on different head sizes and are perfect for keeping your hair dry while washing your face or applying a face mask.

Redeem With Digital FunStamps on the 7-Eleven App!

Following the successful launch of 7-Eleven’s new digital FunStamps, we’re continuing this exclusive redemption method! Starting 4 December, collect 5 FunStamps in the 7-Eleven app and add $65 to redeem a “Furry Pretty Set” at random. Inside Out 2 fans, don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity!

“Furry Pretty Set” Product Details:

1. Inside Out 2 Envy “Furry Pretty Set” This set features Envy’s adorable design and the phrase “OMG!” printed on the makeup bag. Her large, sparkling eyes are impossible to resist, and the Furry Soft Headband takes the cuteness to the next level with 3D eyebrows that are slightly raised. And of course, the entire set is styled in Envy’s signature mint green for a fresh and charming look that’s totally enviable! Makeup Bag dimensions: Approx. 18cm long x 9.5cm wide x 11cm high Furry Soft Headband dimensions: Approx. 54cm head circumference 2. Inside Out 2 Anxiety “Furry Pretty Set” This set captures Anxiety’s signature nervous energy perfectly! The makeup bag features his worried expression, magnified to hilarious proportions. And to really bring the panic to life, the Furry Soft Headband has 3D eyebrows that practically scream “EEK!” Ready to give this jittery emotion a comforting home? Makeup Bag dimensions: Approx. 18cm long x 9.5cm wide x 11cm high Furry Soft Headband dimensions: Approx. 54cm head circumference 3. Inside Out 2 Embarrassment “Furry Pretty Set” This set captures Embarrassment’s shy but sweet personality! The makeup bag features his bashful expression, while the Furry Soft Headband adds a playful touch with a 3D nose that sticks out – super cute! Embarrassment is waiting for you at 7-Eleven, so don’t be shy – come say hello! Makeup Bag dimensions: Approx. 18cm long x 9.5cm wide x 11cm high Furry Soft Headband dimensions: Approx. 54cm head circumference 4. Inside Out 2 Sadness “Furry Pretty Set” This set is overflowing with Sadness’ signature melancholy charm! The makeup bag features her crying with tears streaming down her face, making her even more endearing. And to add a touch of whimsy, the Furry Soft Headband features 3D hair that flows outward, giving her a bit of a playful flair. Take gentle Sadness home, and she’ll always be there to offer support and comfort. Makeup Bag dimensions: Approx. 18cm long x 9.5cm wide x 11cm high Furry Soft Headband dimensions: Approx. 54cm head circumference CAUTION: We are not responsible for any damage caused by improper use of this product.

This product is not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years of age.

The headband contains rubber which may pose a potential strangulation hazard. Adult supervision is required. USE & CARE: A slight plastic odour with new products is normal. It is recommended to air out the product before use.

Keep away from fire and heat to avoid fire hazard or damage.

Do not use a tumble dryer or hairdryer to avoid damage.

Ensure the product is completely dry before storing. Store in a cool, dry place.

Slight colour variations in the pattern are normal.

Makeup bags are not washable and cannot be dry-cleaned.

Furry Soft Headbands are hand wash only. Do not dry clean.

Do not use bleach to clean.

Do not tumble dry or iron. “Furry Pretty Set” Promotion Details: How to Collect Physical Stamps and Digital FunStamps: From now to 31 December 2024, customers can earn 1 physical stamp or digital FunStamp with a single purchase of $20# or more at 7-Eleven stores* or online. For every additional $10 spent, you’ll receive another stamp.To collect FunStamps with online purchases, customers must download the 7-Eleven app, register as a member, and link their yuu Account. For in-store purchases, customers need to either have their yuu ID scanned by the cashier before payment or pay with a linked Octopus or Hang Seng enJoy card. Stamps are awarded based on single transactions; split transactions are not allowed. Digital and physical stamps cannot be exchanged or combined for redemption. “Furry Pretty Set” Redemption Details: New! Redeem with Digital FunStamps: From 4 December 2024 to 3 January 2025, collect 5 FunStamps and add $65 to redeem 1 “Furry Pretty Set” at random. Redeem with Physical Stamps: From 4 December 2024 (7am) to 3 January 2025, collect 8 physical stamps and add $65 to redeem 1 “Furry Pretty Set” at random. yuu Member Exclusive Offer Promotion Period: From 4 to 31 December 2024. Redemption Period: From 4 December 2024 (7am) to 3 January 2025. Redeem 1 “Furry Pretty Set” at random with 9,800 yuu Points + $35. Each “Furry Pretty Set” includes 1 makeup bag and 1 Furry Soft Headband.



“Furry Chill Flip Bucket Hats”: Create Your OOTD Based on Your Mood!

The two “Furry Chill Flip Bucket Hats” both feature a reversible design. One showcases the unique personalities of Sadness and Embarrassment, while the other highlights Disgust and Envy. To give you even more styling options, each side of the “Furry Chill Flip Bucket Hat” is made with a different material – canvas and corduroy. Whether you want to create a laid-back casual look or a more stylish and unique style, it’s easy with these hats! You can even match your hat to your mood each day, adding a touch of personality to your outfit!

Sadness and Embarrassment Turn into “Furry Warm Fluffy Shawls” to Keep You Cosy All Winter Long

As the weather turns colder in December, these two “Furry Warm Fluffy Shawls” featuring Sadness and Embarrassment are the perfect winter companions! The shawls are styled in deep blue and pink with Sadness or Embarrassment’s design and signature phrases, perfectly capturing their personalities. Made with faux fur, the “Furry Warm Fluffy Shawls” are not only soft and comfortable but also incredibly warm, providing the ultimate cosy experience this winter. The convenient size makes them perfect for use at the office, and they can be easily folded and stored in your bag, so you can stay warm and snug wherever you go!

“Furry Chill Flip Bucket Hat” Product Details:

1. Inside Out 2 Sadness & Embarrassment “Furry Chill Flip Bucket Hat” This reversible bucket hat lets you switch up your style in an instant! One side features Sadness with an embroidered design on a bright sky-blue canvas material – perfect for a casual, denim-inspired look. Flip it over, and you’ve got a deep grey corduroy side with an appliqué design of Embarrassment, ideal for those who prefer a more edgy style. Product dimensions: Approx. 59cm head circumference 2. Inside Out 2 Disgust & Envy “Furry Chill Flip Bucket Hat” This reversible bucket hat lets you showcase two fan-favourite emotions! One side features Disgust’s iconic expression embroidered on an off-white canvas material, making her stand out even more. Flip it over, and you’ll find a deep blue corduroy side with a cute appliqué design of Envy. This versatile colour is easy to style for fans of all fashion tastes! Product dimensions: Approx. 59cm head circumference CAUTION: This product is not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years of age.

Adult supervision is required for use by children. USE & CARE: Keep away from fire and heat to avoid fire hazard or damage.

Ensure the product is completely dry before storing. Store in a cool, dry place.

Slight colour variations in the pattern are normal.

Hand wash only. Do not dry clean.

Do not use bleach to clean.

Do not tumble dry or iron. “Furry Chill Flip Bucket Hat” Redemption Details: From 4 December 2024 (7am) to 3 January 2025, make any purchase# at a participating 7-Eleven store^ and add $79 to redeem 1 “Furry Chill Flip Bucket Hat.” yuu Member Exclusive Offer: Promotion Period: From 4 December 2024 to 3 January 2025. Redemption Period: From 4 December 2024 to 3 January 2025. Redeem 1 “Furry Chill Flip Bucket Hat” with 8,000 yuu Points + $39. Customers can choose their preferred style. Limited quantities available, while stocks last. Product images are for reference only; the actual size may vary.



“Furry Warm Fluffy Shawl” Product Details:

1. Inside Out 2 Sadness “Furry Warm Fluffy Shawl” This plush shawl is made with soft faux fur and features a vibrant design with Sadness, capturing the essence of Inside Out 2. Its gentle blue colour and cosy material will wrap you in warmth and comfort all winter long. Product dimensions: Approx. 150cm long x 50cm wide 2. Inside Out 2 Embarrassment “Furry Warm Fluffy Shawl” This plush shawl is made with soft faux fur and features a vibrant design with Embarrassment, capturing the essence of Inside Out 2. Its light pink colour and cosy material will wrap you in warmth and comfort all winter long. Product dimensions: Approx. 150cm long x 50cm wide CAUTION: This product is not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years of age.

Adult supervision is required for use by children. USE & CARE: Hand wash with mild detergent and cold water only.

Keep away from fire and heat to avoid fire hazard or damage.

Slight colour variations in the pattern are normal.

Ensure the product is completely dry before storing. Store in a cool, dry place.

Hand wash only. Do not dry clean.

Do not use bleach to clean.

Do not tumble dry or iron. “Furry Warm Fluffy Shawl” Redemption Details: From 11 December 2024 (7am) to 3 January 2025, make any purchase# at a participating 7-Eleven store^ and add $60 to redeem 1 “Furry Warm Fluffy Shawl.” Customers can choose their preferred style. Limited quantities available, while stocks last. Product images are for reference only; the actual size may vary. yuu Member Exclusive Offer: Promotion Period: 11 December 2024 to 3 January 2025. Redemption Period: 11 December 2024 to 3 January 2025. Redeem a “Furry Warm Fluffy Shawl” with 8,000 yuu Points + $30. Customers can choose their preferred style. Limited quantities available, while stocks last. Product images are for reference only; the actual size may vary.

7-Eleven App Interactive Game “Furry Fun Catch” Debuts! Chance to Win Special Edition “FURRY NICE! Furry Friend Sets”

Get ready for “Furry Fun Catch,” a brand-new game in the 7-Eleven app! From 4 to 27 December 2024 (11:59pm), log in to the 7-Eleven app daily, enter the “Furry Fun Catch” game and complete the time-limited missions. The top 10 players with the highest cumulative scores during the promotion period will each win a stamp voucher for either the “FURRY HAPPY” set or the “FURRY FUN” set (styles will be randomly assigned). The 10 winners with the highest scores will be contacted with prize collection details. This fun-filled mini-game gives you the chance to win a “FURRY NICE! Furry Friend Set” – a fantastic opportunity for Disney Pixar fans!

How to Play “Furry Fun Catch”

Step 1: Download the 7-Eleven app and log in to your account. Go to ” Gamification” and click the “Furry Fun Catch” button below to enter the game.

Step 2: Read the game instructions carefully, then press “Furry Fun Catch” to start the mission.

Step 3: Complete the designated game mission within the time limit: Use the makeup bag to catch designated objects, such as Furry Friend Sets, accessories, Furry Soft Headbands, etc., to earn points.

Step 4: After completing the game, players can check their individual scores and ranking on the leaderboard. Each user gets 1 chance to play the game per day during the campaign period. The top 10 players with the highest cumulative scores will each win a redemption coupon for either the “FURRY HAPPY” set or the “FURRY FUN” set (styles will be randomly assigned).

“FURRY NICE! Furry Friend Sets” Product Information:

1. “FURRY HAPPY” Set This set includes the following 5 “Furry Mini Cases”: Lotso

Buzz Lightyear

Mike Wazowski

Anger

Joy 2. “FURRY FUN” Set This set includes the following 5 “Furry Mini Cases”: Alien

Woody

Sulley

Disgust

Sadness

*This promotion is not valid at Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre, Team Disney Building, or food kiosks inside Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

All FunStamp redemptions are only valid in Hong Kong

Each “Furry Pretty Set” includes 1 Makeup Bag and 1 Furry Soft Headband.

#The spending amount does not include the purchase of 7-Eleven Pre-order products, yuu pre-order products, cigarettes, milk powder (all types), diapers, redemption items under stamp promotions, online game cards, mobile phone top-up cards/SIM cards/value coupons, Octopus cards/products, Macau Pass cards/products, gift cards, prepaid cards, admission tickets/tickets/stamps of any kind, plastic shopping bag charges, and other service items. (Other service items include but are not limited to the last 10 Octopus transaction records printing, prepayment, e-coupons, bill payment, donations, value-added services (including but not limited to Octopus, Macau Pass/MPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, “Tap & Go”, TNG and other e-wallets), fax and photocopying services, mobile phone charging services, parcel pick-up and return services, lockers, parking fee payment, Inspiration Lake activities, self-service laundry services, etc.) For more details, please visit our website.

Product images are for reference only; actual size may vary. All redemption prices include the plastic bag levy. However, the amount paid for redemption items cannot be used to earn stamps, yuu Points, or the 5% discount for Hang Seng enJoy card payments. Please visit our website for more details.

