Laos to Enhance Truck Weighing Stations to Prevent Road Damage

On 26 November, Ngampasong Muangmani, Minister of Public Works and Transport, addressed concerns about road damage caused by overloaded trucks while highlighting efforts to manage vehicle weight and protect the country’s infrastructure.

The official emphasized the matter during the 8th Ordinary Session of the 9th National Assembly. He noted that Laos previously had 39 truck weighbridges. However, a 2011 directive from the Prime Minister’s Office reduced this number to 13, focusing on border crossings and key roads.

This reduction has led to increased road damage due to inadequate truck weight monitoring. In response, the ministry has updated legislation and implemented measures to improve weight management.

The regulations include building new weigh stations, upgrading existing ones, and reopening abandoned stations. A model station on Luang Namtha’s Route 3 road has been completed, and repairs are planned for 17 stations.

Route 3 is a key highway in northern Laos, connecting China and Thailand. Spanning 197 km, it starts in Luang Namtha, the provincial capital of Luang Namtha Province, Laos. This route links to Mohan, China, and the G8511 expressway in China via Laos Route 13.

Additionally, the government has allocated funds for 20 mobile weighing units to conduct inspections on the move.

Public awareness campaigns are also being run to inform truck operators and the public about the effects of overloading on roads.

Despite these efforts, challenges persist. The number of weigh stations is still too low to monitor all routes effectively, according to Ngampasong. Outdated equipment and budget limitations further reduce the accuracy and efficiency of weight checks.

Some transport operators avoid weigh stations or overload trucks, particularly on routes from mining areas, worsening road damage.

Looking ahead, the ministry plans to expand and modernize the weighing system. Short-term and long-term strategies include building more weight stations, upgrading current ones, purchasing additional mobile scales, and linking these efforts to broader road repair projects.