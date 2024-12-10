Fighting Corruption: Laos Recovers Millions in 2024

Corruption continues to pose a significant challenge in Laos, with total losses amounting USD 32.1 million in 2024, according to the State Inspection and Anti-Corruption Authority (SIAA).

On 9 December, Laos marked International Anti-Corruption Day, commemorating its 21st anniversary since its establishment by the United Nations in 2003.

During the event, SIAA Vice President Vilayvanh Boutdakham highlighted the destructive impact of corruption, describing it as a global threat that destabilizes institutions, hinders justice, and erodes public trust. Corruption, he noted, continues to undermine socio-economic development efforts in Laos and beyond.

In efforts to combat corruption, authorities have managed to recover approximately USD 3,6 million. Nevertheless, a large portion of the stolen funds remains unrecovered, underscoring the immense challenges involved in addressing these issues comprehensively.

Over the course of the year, the SIAA handled 208 suspects, which resulted in 40 legal prosecutions and 39 arrests, including two foreign nationals. Among these, 10 cases were forwarded to provincial authorities for further investigation, while 158 were resolved through administrative corrections.

Among the notable cases was one in Luang Namtha Province, where 13 public officials, including a former provincial vice governor, were prosecuted for corruption, highlighting the pervasive nature of the issue across different levels of government.