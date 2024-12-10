Lao, Korean Red Cross Unite to Boost Blood Supplies in Laos

The Lao Red Cross (LRC) in Vientiane has formalized its partnership with the Korean Red Cross Blood Services (KRCBS) to strengthen blood service operations in Laos.

According to state media, the National Blood Transfusion Center, managed by the Lao Red Cross, has been struggling to meet the needs of hospitals across the country due to growing demand for blood, driven by an increase in road accidents and the treatment of patients with thalassemia.

To tackle this issue, the center launched a project titled “Promote Voluntary Non-Remunerated Blood Donation and Increase Blood Collections in Laos,” in collaboration with its South Korean counterpart.

The official ceremony, held in Vientiane, on 9 December. marked the donation of three minibuses and six tube sealers by the Korean Red Cross, valued at USD 123,200. These resources are set to enhance mobile blood donation efforts, particularly in Oudomxay and Louangnamtha Provinces, where the need for such services is pressing.

Chanthala Souksakhone, Director of the National Blood Transfusion Institute, highlighted the importance of these vehicles, stating that 80 percent of blood donations currently come from collection centers, which rely on mobile units to reach donors. The new equipment will significantly improve the ability to gather blood at various locations.

Meanwhile, Khamlavanh Chanthalavanh, President of the Lao Red Cross, outlined an ambitious goal for the organization, saying that Lao Red Cross’s goal is to increase the blood donation rate to over 1 percent of the population annually.

As part of the partnership, five staff members from the Lao Red Cross visited South Korea earlier this year to gain insights into advanced blood service practices. Moving forward, the collaboration will include further training for Lao staff in South Korea and continued support from Korean experts in Laos.