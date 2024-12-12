Chinese Firm to Invest USD 600 Million in Pomelo Production in Laos

A Chinese firm has announced plans to invest USD 600 million in pomelo cultivation and processing in Laos, aiming to strengthen agricultural exports and improve rural livelihoods.

On 6 December, the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Oudomxay Jiangge Cement Company to conduct a feasibility study on pomelo cultivation. The project will begin in Oudomxay Province, serving as the central hub for production, processing, and packaging, before expanding to other regions.

The venture is expected to utilize approximately 10,000 hectares of land, with an annual production target of 200,000 tonnes of pomelo, valued at USD 150 million.

Besides supplying the domestic market, the company plans to export pomelos internationally, including China and Europe.

The project will introduce advanced agricultural techniques to Laos, according to the company’s chairman, Lin Peliang.

He also expressed optimism about the project’s potential, emphasizing its role in creating jobs, increasing rural incomes, and reducing poverty.

Having invested in Laos for seven years, the company is confident that the project will continue to receive strong support from the Lao government.