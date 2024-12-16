Lao Government Sign USD 150 Million Agreement with Asian Development Bank for Four Projects

On 12 December, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a loan and 16 agreements with the Lao government for a total of four projects, amounting to over USD 150 million.

The first initiative targets poverty reduction and food insecurity while empowering women and enhancing resilience to health, economic, and climate risks. With a USD 32 million loan and a USD 6 million grant, this project lays the foundation for long-term improvements in the country’s rural communities.

Another project focuses on strengthening animal disease control, improving livestock value chains, and promoting livestock farming as a key commodity along border corridors. This effort, funded by a USD 42.9 million loan and a USD 12 million grant, seeks to boost agricultural productivity and expand trade opportunities in the region.

Addressing basic infrastructure needs, the Water Supply and Sanitation Improvement Sector Project will provide safe, reliable, and climate-resilient water and sanitation services throughout Laos. With a USD 50.3 million grant from ADB, this initiative aims to improve public health and living standards by ensuring equitable access to clean water and proper sanitation.

The Domestic Resource Mobilization Modernization Project focuses on updating government revenue collection systems. By introducing digital tools like e-invoicing and enhancing the capacity of tax officials, this project, supported by a USD 25 million loan, aims to improve fiscal management and boost efficiency in the country’s tax administration. Together, these projects represent a comprehensive approach to driving sustainable development and strengthening the economy of Laos.