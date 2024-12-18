Blue Cross and Public Bank Sign Agreement on Bancassurance Partnership

Mr. Chong Yam Kiang, Executive Director & Chief Executive of Public Bank (left) and Ms. Bonnie Tse, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cross (right) announce the bancassurance partnership.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 December 2024 – Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited (“Blue Cross”) and Public Bank (Hong Kong) Limited (“Public Bank”) today announced and signed a bancassurance agreement. Customers of Public Bank can now purchase two selected insurance products “TravelSafe Plus” and “HomeSafe Protection Insurance” offered by Blue Cross, through the bank’s branch network and website.

Rooted in Hong Kong for decades, Blue Cross and Public Bank share a common vision of providing innovative, high-quality solutions and services to customers. Blue Cross has rich experience in general insurance and has a leading digital platform to provide fast, safe and reliable insurance service experience. Public Bank has a huge customer base. This bancassurance partnership combines the huge resources, industry expertise and service network of both parties, and will surely exert synergy to provide customers with more timely, convenient and comprehensive living protection.

Key features of selected insurance products:

TravelSafe Plus Worldwide medical expenses benefit and personal accident benefit up to HK$1,200,000 each; coverage for trip cancellation, interruption and travel delay, and 24-hour worldwide emergency aid services. HomeSafe Protection Insurance A host of combined protection benefits that cover household content up to HK$1,200,000, personal belongings and third-party liability.

Disclaimers:

This press release is for distribution in Hong Kong only. The distribution of this press release is not and shall not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or a provision of any insurance product outside Hong Kong.

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited is a subsidiary of AIA Group Limited. It is not affiliated with or related in any way to Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association or any of its affiliates or licensees.

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited (“Blue Cross”) is a subsidiary of AIA Group Limited. With over 50 years of operational experience in the insurance industry, Blue Cross provides a comprehensive range of products and services including medical, travel and general insurance, which cater to the needs of both individual and corporate customers. Blue Cross distributes its products through various channels, including AIA agency force, online platform, direct sales, BEA network, insurance agents and brokers, as well as travel agencies.

In 2023, Blue Cross is assigned financial strength rating of A+ (stable outlook) and issuer credit rating of A+ (stable outlook) by S&P Global Ratings.

Public Bank (Hong Kong) Limited

Public Bank (Hong Kong) Limited (“Public Bank (Hong Kong)” or the “Bank”) is a commercial bank registered under the Banking Ordinance of Hong Kong and under the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (“HKMA”). For more details, please visit www.publicbank.com.hk.