Laos Performs First Beating-Heart Cardiac Surgery

On 13 December, medical staff at the Laos-Luxembourg Heart Institute performed Laos’s first-ever cardiac surgery.

A team of cardiac surgeons from Laos and Luxembourg performed the surgery at Vientiane’s Mahosot Hospital using the “beating-heart surgery” technique, a type of coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) that does not require stopping the patient’s heart.

Unlike traditional CABG, which requires halting the heart and using extracorporeal circulation, the beating-heart method keeps the heart beating throughout the procedure, reducing both trauma and costs. Experts say this technique is less invasive and more affordable for patients compared to traditional heart surgery.

The first patient, a 50-year-old man with severe angina and blocked arteries, received four bypass grafts while his heart continued to beat. The surgery was a success, leading to improved cardiac function, a rapid recovery, and a short stay in the ICU.

This achievement marks an advancement in cardiac care for Laos, offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional methods, particularly in resource-limited settings. It also complements other procedures like stenting and angioplasty. The surgery was made possible through the support of Luxembourg Aid and Development and LuxDev in Laos.