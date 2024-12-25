Mekong River Commission Launches Education Hub, One Mekong App in Vientiane

On 23 December, the Mekong River Commission (MRC) celebrated the opening of its Education and Visitor Center and the launch of the One Mekong app at its headquarters in Vientiane, Laos. The event also marked the 20th anniversary of Laos hosting the MRC.

The new center showcases interactive exhibits, maps, books, and real-time monitoring tools that highlight the Mekong River’s history and its role in regional cooperation. It will host educational programs, conferences, and learning sessions for researchers, students, and the public, aiming to raise awareness about the river’s importance and the MRC’s work.

A key feature of the center is the Situation Room, which provides real-time river monitoring and forecasting. It connects with the MRC’s Regional Flood and Drought Management Center in Phnom Penh and supports disaster management, climate adaptation, and cross-border collaboration.

The One Mekong app was also launched, giving the public access to real-time data and forecasts about the river.

“Laos is proud to host the MRC Secretariat and this vital hub,” said Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. He expressed gratitude to development partners, including Japan, Morocco, and the United States, for supporting the project.

Anoulak Kittikhoun, CEO of the MRC Secretariat, described the center as a bridge between knowledge and action, showcasing the power of science, data, and community engagement. “May this world-class center inspire collective action for the Mekong’s future,” he said.