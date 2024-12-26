Laos Highlights Ten Most Severe 2024 Road Accidents in Vientiane

The Vientiane Capital Traffic Police Department has highlighted ten of the most severe road accidents of 2024, which collectively claimed 15 lives and caused damages amounting to billions of kip.

Below is a detailed account of these events:

Three-Vehicle Collision on Road 13 South

On 8 February, at approximately 5:00 pm, a road accident occurred on Road 13 South in Nalorm village, Xaythany district. A motorcycle collided with a car and subsequently with a truck, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. The damages from this incident were estimated at LAK 550 million (USD 25,189).



2. Car, Motorcycle Collision on Tha Deua Road

A collision between a car and a motorcycle claimed two lives on 2 July, at approximately 10:58 pm This accident, which occurred on Tha Deua Road in Dongphosy village, Hatxayfong district, caused damages amounting to LAK 300 million (USD 13,739).



3. Three-Vehicle Crash in Xiengda Village

Another three-vehicle collision occurred on 2 December, at around 12:28 am in Xiengda village, Xaysettha district. A motorcycle collided with another motorcycle and then with a car, resulting in two fatalities and damages estimated at LAK 300 million (USD 13,739).



4. Car-Motorcycle Crash on Lane Xang Road

Lane Xang Road in Hatxady village, Chanthabouly district, was the site of an accident on 9 August. At approximately 8:20 pm, a car collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and damages totaling LAK 250 million (USD 11,449).

5. Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Road No. 11

On 19 August, at around 9:15 pm, a motorcycle accident occurred on Road No. 11 in Ang Noy village, Sikhottabong district. This collision led to the deaths of two individuals, with damages estimated at LAK 150 million (USD 6,869)

6. Costliest Accident on Don Chan Road

One of the costliest incidents of the year took place on 25 August at approximately 12:10 am on Don Chan Road in That Khao village, Sisattanak district. A motorcycle was struck by a car, resulting in one fatality and damages estimated at LAK 800 million (USD 36,639).

7. Six-Vehicle Pileup on Tadmoun Road

A complex six-vehicle accident occurred on 7 October at around 11:30 am on Tadmoun Road in Viengkham village, Sikhottabong District. The collision involved multiple trucks, cars, and a motorcycle, leading to one death and damages amounting to LAK 600 million (USD 27,479).

8. Hit-and-Run Incident in Pak Thang

A hit-and-run accident occurred on 28 November at approximately 10:10 pm in Pak Thang village, Sikhottabong district. A motorcycle was struck by a car, resulting in one fatality. The suspects were later arrested, and the damages were estimated at LAK 400 million (USD 18,319).

9. Another Hit-and-Run in Tanmixay Village

Another hit-and-run incident was reported on 15 December at around 12:48 am in Tanmixay village, Xaythany District. A motorcycle collided with a car, resulting in one death and serious injuries to another individual. The damages from this accident were estimated at LAK 300 million (USD 13,739).

10. Motorcycle Accident on Road No. 10

On 21 September, at approximately 3:30 pm, a motorcycle accident occurred on Road No. 10 in Thasavang village, Xaythany district. This incident resulted in one fatality, with damages amounting to LAK 200 million (USD 9,159).

From January to November this year, Vientiane Capital recorded a total of 994 road accidents. These collisions damaged 1,994 vehicles, with 592 sustaining minor damage, 1,386 severely damaged, and 16 deemed completely beyond repair.

The accidents resulted in 113 deaths and 1,120 injuries, including 326 minor injuries, 544 serious cases, and 250 critical conditions.

The severity and frequency of road accidents in Vientiane Capital highlight the urgent need for better traffic management and public awareness.