ChildFund Bids Farewell to Laos After 14 Years

After 14 years of development work in Laos, ChildFund in Laos held its close-out ceremony today in Vientiane. The event recognised the organisation’s dedication and the contributions it made to local communities. Key stakeholders, including government representatives, ChildFund Australia board members, partners, donors, staff, and representatives of the projects’ participants, came together to celebrate the progress of positive changes that have improved the lives of thousands of children, youth, and families.

Since its establishment in Nonghet District, Xiengkhouang Province, in 2010, ChildFund in Laos has been committed to sustainable development, focusing on improving education, health and nutrition, child rights and governance, youth empowerment, and disaster resilience. By working closely with communities, ChildFund has helped children access quality education, supported families to have knowledge and tools to improve nutrition, empowered youth to voice their opinions and take on leadership roles, and strengthened community resilience to natural disasters. These efforts have brought meaningful change, helping communities become more self-sufficient and creating opportunities for a better future.

“Today is a celebration of the resilience, partnerships, and positive change achieved over the past 14 years. Our collective efforts have made a lasting difference, and while this chapter closes, the values of empowerment, collaboration, support, and shared growth will continue to inspire and guide the communities we’ve worked with,” said Vilasai Thammavong, ChildFund in Laos Country Director.

Some of the highlights of positive impacts include reaching approximately 205,391 people through five health and nutrition projects, 14 education projects, and nine child rights and governance projects.

Through targeted initiatives, significant changes have been achieved across communities. Efforts to enhance education have included building and renovating schools, equipping teachers, and providing learning materials to ensure children, especially in remote areas, access quality education. Health and nutrition programs have focused on maternal and child well-being, emphasizing the critical first 1,000 days for long-term health.

Advocacy for child rights has raised community awareness and strengthened protections, while youth empowerment programs have fostered leadership and self-development. Additionally, disaster risk management workshops have prepared vulnerable communities to mitigate risks and build resilience against natural disasters, creating a safer and more secure future.

The ceremony featured testimonials from children, youth volunteers, teachers, parents, and government partners, who shared how ChildFund’s programs have positively impacted their lives and people in communities, with their experiences highlighted during the panel discussion. With projects focused on both immediate relief efforts and long-term development, the positive changes initiated by ChildFund in Laos will continue to benefit future generations.

ChildFund expresses its deepest gratitude to donors, whose support has been invaluable in making these achievements possible: the Australian NGO Cooperation Program (ANCP), ChildFund Korea (CFK), The European Union in Laos (EU), Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Prudence Foundation, UNICEF, and The British Embassy in Laos.