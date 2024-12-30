Police Implements Stricter Road Safety Measures During New Year Celebration

As the New Year approaches, the Vientiane Police Department has issued a set of guidelines to help prevent accidents and reduce fatalities during the upcoming celebrations.

The department is urging drivers to keep their documents, including car insurance, readily accessible and to thoroughly inspect their vehicles before taking to the road.

On 27 December, Khamsone Seedavong, Director of the Traffic Police Department at the Ministry of Public Security, addressed the public on behalf of traffic police officers to discuss safety precautions for the New Year countdown. Khamsone emphasized that the primary causes of accidents each year include speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, and sudden lane changes.

To address these concerns, the department has released new regulations for vehicle users to follow.

The regulations include requirements for drivers to have their vehicle documentation in order, such as a valid driver’s license, proof of road tax payment, and car insurance. Additionally, drivers are encouraged to inspect their vehicles, both inside and out, before driving. Seatbelts are mandatory for all passengers, and helmets are required for those on motorcycles.

Speed limits on highways are set at a maximum of 120 km/h, with a minimum of 80 km/h. Those who fail to comply with these rules will face fines or have their vehicles confiscated.

The department also highlighted several behaviors that must be strictly avoided, including using mobile phones while driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, and exceeding the vehicle’s weight limit.

Looking back on this year, Laos has seen over 9,000 road accidents, resulting in 837 deaths and 10,818 damaged vehicles. During the 2023 New Year period, from 29 December to 3 January, there were 190 road accidents, leading to 26 deaths, 311 injuries, and 323 damaged vehicles.