Lao Police Bust Nine Fraud Rings, Seize Thousands of Devices in 2024

Lao authorities successfully dismantled nine call center fraud operations in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in 2024.

These operations resulted in the identification and arrest of 267 individuals from 16 different nationalities, as Anousin Sackpaseuth, Head of the Public Security Office at the Golden Triangle SEZ, revealed in an annual report on 30 December.

The crackdown was part of a broader effort to target and eliminate fraudulent call center operations that have proliferated in the region, particularly within the SEZ.

The Lao police worked closely with both domestic and international law enforcement agencies, including those from China and Vietnam, to identify and apprehend the offenders.

Authorities took swift action by coordinating with the relevant ministries and embassies to ensure that individuals from other countries were repatriated, while Lao nationals were documented for further legal proceedings.

In addition to the arrests, authorities seized thousands of pieces of equipment used in the fraud schemes. In June, police deported 280 Chinese nationals who had been operating an illegal call center, seizing over 450 computers and 1,300 mobile phones in the process. Later, in August, a further 14 Indian nationals were rescued from a cyber-scam ring in Bokeo, raising the total number of rescued Indian nationals to 548 by the end of the year.

Throughout August, another operation targeted 46 business units involved in telecommunication fraud, resulting in the confiscation of more than 10,000 computers, 11,000 mobile phones, and a significant amount of cash (CNY 710 or USD 99.83).

Looking ahead to 2025, authorities plan to intensify their efforts to eliminate concentration camps where fraudsters operate within the SEZ. This will involve continued collaboration between the Ministry of Public Security, local authorities, and international law enforcement.