Laos Reports Over 20,000 Dengue Fever Cases in 2024

Dengue fever continues to challenge public health in Laos, with over 20,000 cases reported in 2024, leading to 11 fatalities. While the number of infections has decreased compared to the previous year, the disease remains a significant concern across the country.

Vientiane Capital recorded the highest number of infections, with 5,761 cases, maintaining its status as the province most affected by the outbreak. Meanwhile, Luang Prabang Province reported the highest death toll, with four fatalities this year.

In 2023, the country reported 35,317 cases and 20 deaths, marking a significant spike compared to 2022, when 32,364 cases and 24 deaths were recorded.

The 2022 figures also showed a sharp rise in infections, increasing by 1,400 cases from 2021. The steady prevalence of dengue fever highlights the need for continued vigilance and prevention efforts.

But the situation in 2024 has been unusual, with the Ministry of Health reporting high case numbers during the dry season, outside the typical June-August rainy season peak.

Experts suggest that climate change, rapid urbanization, and other evolving factors could exacerbate dengue patterns, potentially making the disease a year-round concern.

To combat this growing challenge, the Lao government has implemented a multi-pronged approach. Efforts include enhancing clinical management, strengthening surveillance systems, prioritizing dengue prevention across non-health sectors, increasing vector control measures, and raising community awareness.