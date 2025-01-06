Laos Ends Visa Special Exemption Policy After Visit Laos Year 2024

Laos has officially ended its visa exemption and extended stay policy for several countries, which were specifically introduced during Visit Laos Year 2024. Starting 1 January, tourists will need to follow standard visa regulations.

The Immigration Police Department has instructed all international immigration checkpoints, Vientiane Capital Police Headquarters, and provincial police offices to revert to pre-2024 visa rules, including 30-day visas on arrival and embassy-issued visas.

The special visa exemptions, which were in effect from 1 July to 31 December, included free visas for Chinese travelers and visa-free entry for tourists from Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan for up to 15 days, provided they were booked through accredited travel agencies.

Also, other visitors from countries like Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and eight European nations were allowed to stay for up to 60 days, an increase from the usual 30 days.

Multiple-entry visas were available through Lao embassies or consulates, while single-entry visas could be obtained online or at immigration offices.

Tourists from Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Austria, Belgium, Spain, and Greece could travel visa-free for up to 15 days. Thai and Vietnamese travelers with a “Border Pass” or “Temporary Border Pass” were also granted a ten-day stay, an increase from the original three days.

The government will review the policy’s outcomes and continue to explore ways to enhance tourism. Tourists planning to visit Laos in 2025 should check standard visa requirements and entry regulations in advance.