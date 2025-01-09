Vientiane Authorities Issue New Parking Guidelines for Key Tourist Sites

Disorganized parking at Patuxay Park in Vientiane continues to raise concerns among residents, prompting the local authorities to take action.

On 8 January, the Vientiane Capital Department of Public Works and Transport, in collaboration with the Vientiane Urban Services Management Office (VUSMO) and the Traffic Police Department, conducted an inspection and issued guidance on proper parking practices.

The inspection revealed that many vehicles, including tourist buses and private cars, continued to be parked chaotically, creating safety hazards and disrupting traffic flow.

Officials called on drivers to follow parking rules to ensure order in the area.

The new parking guidelines, which apply to key tourist locations such as Patuxay and That Luang, allow tourist buses and vans to park temporarily (3-5 minutes) for passenger pick-up or drop-off. Violators will face fines ranging from LAK 1 million to 10 million (approximately USD 46 to 460).

In addition, plans are underway to introduce electric minibuses at That Luang to reduce road vibrations and preserve the site’s foundation.

Looking ahead, The government plans to extend these parking regulations to other major tourist sites, including the Mekong Riverside, Wat Si Muang, and Ho Phrakeo temples, ensuring a safer and more organized experience for visitors.