Dongying’s vibrant Spring Festival awaits visitors

DONGYING, China, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

With Spring Festival just around the corner, Dongying in East China’s Shandong province has curated an array of exceptional cultural and tourism activities to enrich the festive atmosphere.

Over 1,000 events spanning five major series, including folk performances, lantern displays, and intangible cultural heritage exhibitions, await visitors.

The sixth Dongying Lantern Festival at Bailu Garden in Dongying district promises a dazzling experience. From the first to the 16th day of the Spring Festival period, the park will feature over 70,000 square meters of lantern displays, showcasing creative and intricate designs. Highlights include an artistic performance known as datiehua (striking iron flower) and awe-inspiring fireworks. Visitors can also savor over 120 local delicacies and explore a 10,000-square-meter snow playground complete with snow tanks and motorbike rides.

From the first to the seventh day of the Spring Festival period, Liuhu town in Dongying district will come alive with captivating folk performances, interactive activities, and enchanting evening light tours. Highlights will include five themed events featuring over 20 exciting programs, such as acrobatic shows and traditional magic tricks, offering a seamless and vibrant Spring Festival experience.

At the Yellow River Intangible Cultural Heritage Market in Nanling village, Lijin county, traditional elements will take center stage. The event’s opening ceremony will feature performances of Lijin’s traditional yangqin (a hammered dulcimer) opera. Through activities such as cultural heritage exhibitions, folk performances like the Yellow River labor chant, and immersive workshops, visitors can experience the unique charm of folk culture along the Yellow River.

On the 11th day of the first month, folk art troupes of Guangrao county will parade down Le’an Street. Featuring diverse performances like yangko dance, stilt walking, dragon dances, lion dances, and more, this event offers a captivating display of local traditions and artistic vibrancy.

Dongying’s cultural institutions will also brim with festive cheer. The city’s art museum, library, cultural center, and Lyu Opera Museum, along with venues across districts and counties, will host interactive and engaging activities for a wonderful Chinese New Year celebration.

As the first Spring Festival inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Dongying invites all to experience a celebration filled with rich traditions, creative displays, and lively festivities.