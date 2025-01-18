Galaxy Macau Collaborates with “Luzhou Laojiao · Guojiao 1573” Spring Festival Tasting Pop-Up Store Debuts

Experience Exclusive 2025 Yisi Snake Year Baijiu at Galaxy Macau Until March 31, 2025



MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 January 2025 – In the spirit of the Lunar New Year, the world-class integrated resort, Galaxy Macau™ has partnered with the renowned Guojiao 1573, one of China’s most prestigious baijiu brands, to present the first-ever “Auspicious Snake · Guojiao 1573 Tasting Festival” pop-up store in Macau.

Galaxy Macau joins hands with Guojiao 1573, a leading strong-aroma baijiu brand, to present Macau’s first Guojiao 1573 pop-up store.

The Guojiao 1573 Tasting Festival pop-up store officially opened on January 17 with a ceremony attended by distinguished guests and senior management, including senior management from Mr. Nelson Chan, Executive Vice President of Customer Development of Galaxy Entertainment Group and Mr. Xiang Ye, the General Manager of the Comprehensive Management Department at Luzhou Laojiao International Development (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., along with Ms. Lucy Siu, Senior Regional Sales Manager and Ms. Shirley Ieong, General Manager of Wai Ming Hong, who gathered to witness this precious moment.

The Guojiao 1573 tasting festival pop-up store at Galaxy Macau officially opened, marking its grand debut with a ceremony attended by distinguished guests and senior executives.

Macao’s First National Liquor Launch

From January 17 to March 31, 2025, two Chinese New Year gift liquors – “Guojiao 1573 · Auspicious Spirit Snake” and “Luzhou Laojiao · 2025 Year of the Yi Si Lunar New Year Gift Baijiu,” will debut at the pop-up store for the first time in Macau.

The design of both exclusive offerings features fine porcelain bottles crafted by Yongfengyuan Guoci. The Guojiao 1573 · Auspicious Spirit Snake, limited to 2025 bottles, is adorned with golden yellow glaze and a spirit snake symbolizing wealth and blessings, with a tail embracing a copper coin. The Luzhou Laojiao · 2025 Year of the Yi Si Lunar New Year Gift Baijiu, features a gold-ingot-topped lid symbolizing fortune. Both baijiu deliver a rich and layered aroma, smooth and soft palate, leaving a lasting impression. They are of great collection value with limited edition for sales. Guests can enjoy tastings of Luzhou Laojiao · Antique Edition and Guojiao 1573 · Classic in the pop-up store, alongside exclusive privileges and limited-time pairing menus.

The pop-up store offers a range of exclusive experiences, including special offers and premium tasting sessions.

Exquisite Pairings of Fine Baijiu and Cuisine

From now until March 31, five Chinese restaurants at Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel are collaborating with Guojiao 1573 to present a limited-time baijiu pairing menu. Notable restaurants include Michelin two-star restaurant Feng Wei Ju, Shang Pin Seafood Hotpot Restaurant, Pang’s Kitchen, Putien, and Bei Shan Lou, featuring signature dishes such as Signature Roost Goose, Pan-fried Dalian Abalone, Simmered Softshell Turtle, Crystal Duck with Ginseng Herbal Soup, Braised Soft-Shelled Turtle with Goose. Guests can savor the perfect harmony of Luzhou Laojiao · Antique Edition with various gourmet delicacies. These dishes are paired with specially crafted Guojiao 1573 liquors and Luzhou Laojiao · Zisha Daqu, welcoming the spring with rich flavors and festive spirit, allowing guests to savor the harmonious beauty of strong-aroma baijiu and exquisite Cantonese and Fujian delicacies.

The “Guojiao 1573 · Auspicious Spirit Snake” and “Luzhou Laojiao · 2025 Year of the Yi Si Lunar New Year Gift Baijiu,” will debut at the pop-up store for the first time in Macau.

There are five Chinese restaurants at Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel collaborating with Guojiao 1573 to present a limited-time baijiu pairing menu.

Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the “Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World”. Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world’s longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.

Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world’s most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests’ service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.

Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theaters are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai’s golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.

Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group’s ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.