Willog to Showcase Its Logistics Intelligence Solutions at Manifest 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Willog (www.willog.io), a leading provider of IoT-based logistics intelligence solutions, today announced its participation in Manifest 2025, a premier international logistics event taking place in Las Vegas from February 10-12.



Hosted by DHL, Manifest 2025 brings together over 1,500 global shippers and 1,200 logistics startups and investors to showcase the latest innovations and trends shaping the future of the supply chain. This year’s event is expected to attract around 6,000 attendees from 50 countries.

At Manifest 2025 (booth #913), Willog will demonstrate its cutting-edge sensor devices and intelligence solutions that go beyond basic visibility to deliver actionable intelligence.

Beyond Visibility: Actionable Intelligence for Logistics Optimization

“Visibility is just the first step,” says Ji Hyun Yun, CEO of Willog. “To truly optimize logistics, businesses need the power to not only track goods but also proactively identify and resolve issues, minimizing risks and costs across the entire supply chain.”

Willog’s platform leverages real-time data, including location, environmental conditions, and more, to provide actionable insights that enable proactive decision-making. This helps businesses:

Prevent damage: Identify and mitigate potential risks before they impact product quality.

Optimize operations: Streamline processes and reduce costs through data-driven insights.

Enhance customer satisfaction: Build trust and improve delivery performance with reliable and transparent transportation.

Willog will showcase a range of use cases, including multi-modal shipments, warehouse risk management, inland trucking, and solutions for highly regulated industries such as pharmaceuticals and food.

To learn more about Willog’s participation at Manifest 2025, please visit booth #913.

About Willog

Willog is an IoT-powered logistics intelligence solution that provides traceable and actionable insights across the entire logistics chain. We leverage data from our own IoT devices, capturing real-time location, environmental conditions, and fleet and inventory movements. By analyzing this data with our proprietary algorithms, we uncover critical information at every stage of the logistics journey. This empowers you to make informed decisions, optimize operations, and drive continuous improvement.