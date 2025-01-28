Government Empowers Teachers in Rural Laos Through Workshop

Over 1,000 teachers in rural Laos are participating in training workshops this month, aimed at improving classroom management and helping non-Lao speaking students better understand their lessons.

The workshops are part of an ongoing initiative to strengthen teaching skills in 30 districts, including Savannakhet, Xieng Khouang, Khammouan, Houaphanh, Luang Namtha, Bokeo, and Phongsaly.

The training addresses two major challenges faced by teachers: teaching Lao language to students with varying levels of proficiency and managing classrooms to maintain a productive learning environment.

The teams leading the workshops are composed of experienced primary school teachers and principals, with 53 percent women and 42 percent from non-Lao speaking backgrounds.

The workshops are part of the Basic Education Quality and Access in Laos (BEQUAL) program, launched in 2015 through a partnership between the Ministry of Education and Sports, the Australian government, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The program aims to improve teacher quality and support disadvantaged students, particularly those affected by language barriers.

BEQUAL is currently in its second phase, which focuses on enhancing the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) system for teachers. The first phase, running from 2015 to 2022, focused on in-service teacher training.