Over 4800 Lao Nationals Set to Face Deportation from the United States

More than 4,000 Lao nationals are among the over 1.4 million individuals in the United States with final deportation orders but not currently detained, according to a November report by the United States’ Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

This data came to light following a nationwide immigration crackdown launched by President Donald Trump on 26 January, which resulted in the arrest of 956 people—the largest number since he returned to office.

Mexico tops the list with 252,044 individuals facing deportation, while 4,850 Lao individuals are among the countries in this situation.

The report breaks down the figures by nationality but does not specify the reasons for the delays in carrying out deportations. However, it acknowledges that challenges such as lack of diplomatic relations, political instability, incomplete documentation, or other obstacles can hinder the process of safely returning individuals to their home countries.

On 29 January, Trump signed a bill requiring the detention of migrants who enter the US without authorization and are arrested or charged with certain crimes. This marked the first legislation of his new presidency and an early step in his broader effort to tighten immigration enforcement. Federal agencies with expanded detention powers conducted raids in several cities, including Chicago, Newark, and Miami.

In contrast, Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, oversaw an average of 311 immigration deportations per day, primarily targeting individuals who had committed crimes.

Since taking office, Trump has implemented 21 executive actions aimed at overhauling the US immigration system.