VISTA Eye Specialist Honored as One of Asia’s Top Private Hospitals by Newsweek for 2025

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — VISTA Eye Specialist (VISTA) is proud to announce its inclusion among Asia’s Top Private Hospitals for 2025, as recognized by the prestigious Newsweek magazine. This accolade highlights VISTA’s unwavering dedication to providing exceptional eye care, prioritizing patient satisfaction, and embracing innovation in ophthalmology.



VISTA’s Leadership in Eye Care

The Newsweek “Top Private Hospitals in Asia” award reaffirms VISTA’s position as an eye care leader in Malaysia and across the region. Known for its cutting-edge technology, highly skilled professionals, and patient-centric approach, VISTA continues to set new standards of excellence in ophthalmology.

Raising the Bar for World-Class Eye Care

Since its establishment, VISTA has revolutionized eye care services in the region with state-of-the-art facilities and a commitment to innovation. The organization consistently achieves superior patient outcomes, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted authority in the field.

“Being recognized by Newsweek is a significant milestone for our team,” said Boon Siong Lim, Founder of VISTA. “This award validates our commitment to delivering world-class eye care and fostering patient trust. Our mission remains clear: to bring better vision and better lives to the communities we serve.”

Innovating with a Focus on Patient Experience

VISTA recently partnered with healthcare expert Shareef Mahdavi to implement the PX Ninety program—a 90-day action-oriented initiative designed to enhance patient experiences, strengthen team collaboration, and optimize practice performance. This partnership underscores VISTA’s proactive approach to redefining patient care and improving healthcare delivery.

Known for its pioneering advancements in vision correction and treatment, VISTA offers a comprehensive range of solutions, including LASIK, CLEAR PRO, and ICL surgeries, as well as advanced treatments for cataracts (including No-Blade Cataract Surgery), children’s myopia, and dry eye disease. Beyond clinical excellence, VISTA prioritizes compassionate, patient-centered care through rigorous staff training and innovative service delivery.

Embedding ESG Principles and Ikigai in Operations

VISTA integrates Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its operations, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. Recognized with multiple ESG Awards and certified by BCorp—a designation for businesses meeting high social and environmental performance standards—VISTA’s efforts emphasize its role in advancing eye care, supporting community well-being, and promoting environmental stewardship. In 2025, VISTA will be collaborating with Tzu Chi to offer free cataract surgeries for 100 individuals from poor and underserved communities, reinforcing its commitment to making quality eye care accessible to all.

Additionally, VISTA has embraced the Japanese philosophy of Ikigai, which aligns work with purpose and fulfillment. By embedding Ikigai into its culture, VISTA fosters a meaningful and engaging environment for its staff and patients, driving holistic well-being and improved clinical outcomes.

An Award That Fuels Future Ambitions

This recognition inspires VISTA’s continued growth and innovation. Plans for 2025 include expanding its network of centers and integrating advanced AI technologies to enhance clinical care further. VISTA extends its heartfelt gratitude to its key partners, doctors, and dedicated team members for their vital contributions to this achievement.

“This honor is a testament to the collective effort of our entire team,” said Dr. Aloysius Joseph Low, Founder and Medical Director. “It reflects the trust our patients place in us and motivates us to continue innovating, prioritizing safety, and delivering exceptional clinical results.”

With an increasing number of people living to 100 years and beyond, VISTA believes that restoring clear vision enables individuals to fully embrace their golden years and living life to the fullest.

About VISTA Eye Specialist

A member of Qualitas Health Group, VISTA Eye Specialist has been Malaysia’s leading provider of comprehensive ophthalmology services since its founding in 1999. Specializing in cataract and refractive surgeries, VISTA serves thousands of patients annually. Celebrated for its innovative technologies, exceptional care, and highly skilled team, VISTA has solidified its reputation as the region’s gold standard in eye health.