Cicada Resort Bali Ubud, Autograph Collection Introduces Unique Balinese Cultural Experiences and Signature Melukat Ritual

BALI, Indonesia, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Located in Sebatu’s lush natural sanctuary, Cicada Resort Bali Ubud, Autograph Collection offers travelers an immersive cultural journey with curated guest activities and a signature Melukat purification ritual. As part of the Autograph Collection, this resort blends meaningful experiences with the natural beauty and spiritual heritage of Ubud.



Puri Nadi Heated Pool Villa

Celebrate Balinese Traditions

Guests are invited to to embark on an enriching journey into the heart of Balinese culture through a thoughtfully curated selection of activities. Embrace the spiritual essence of the island by learning the art of Canang Sari making — a sacred offering crafted from fresh flowers and coconut leaves, symbolizing gratitude and devotion in Balinese Hinduism. Engage in hands-on workshops showcasing traditional Balinese crafts, where skilled artisans share time-honored techniques passed down through generations. For those seeking a deeper connection with the island’s heritage, guided village tours offer an intimate glimpse into rural life, unveiling timeless customs, architectural marvels, and vibrant community practices. These immersive experiences are designed to foster meaningful cultural exchanges, allowing guests to appreciate Bali’s profound traditions and create lasting memories rooted in authenticity.

Signature Melukat Ritual

The highlight of the resort’s cultural offerings is the Melukat purification ceremony, a sacred Balinese water blessing led by a Spiritual Leader from Sebatu Village. Designed to cleanse the mind, body, and soul, this ritual embodies the Cicada Ubud’s signature experience, leaving guests refreshed and spiritually balanced.

For more information about Cicada Resort Bali Ubud, guests can visit www.cicadaubud.com, or connect with the resort via social media on Facebook and Instagram @cicadaubud.