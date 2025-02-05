I Peace establishes and offers low immunoreaction risk GMP iPS Cells

Three lines of GMP iPS Cells derived from type O female blood are now offered as off-the-shelf product

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Leading GMP cell CDMO I Peace, Inc. (https://ipeace.com/en/), specializing in induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and iPSC-derived cell therapies, announced that the company has established low immunoreaction risk GMP iPSCs derived from type O female blood and started offering as an off-the-shelf product.

It is well known that HLA homozygous iPSCs are often selected to reduce adverse immune response in patients, however, there has recently been an increased demand for type O female blood-derived iPSCs. Type O female blood-derived iPSCs have multiple merits including the low immunoreaction risk from ABO blood type and Y chromosome-derived proteins.

With the offering of these off-the-shelf, low immunoreaction risk iPSCs, I Peace’s iPSC offerings have been enriched to serve a wider variety of cell therapy developers and pharmaceutical companies.

Advantages of type O blood-derived iPSCs

Because of the absence of A or B antigens, type O blood donors are considered “universal donors” for blood transfusions. Likewise, iPS cells derived from type B lymphocytes demonstrate greater universal compatibility, simplifying the logistics of matching donor cells to recipients.

Advantages of female donor-derived iPSCs

Male donors contribute a Y chromosome, which is smaller, contains fewer genes, and is prone to specific genetic instabilities during extended culture or reprogramming processes. This could impact the quality or safety of iPSC-derived therapies. Female donors avoid this risk, potentially leading to greater genetic stability in the iPSC line.

Proteins encoded by the Y chromosome may also act as antigens and trigger immune responses in female recipients. Female-derived cells lack these antigens, making them more universally applicable. Furthermore, female-derived iPSCs may be preferred for studies or therapies related to female-specific diseases or conditions, as they inherently reflect female physiology.

I Peace will continue to provide iPSCs and cell-related CDMO services to more companies and institutions to bring iPSC-derived therapies closer to everyone.

I Peace, inc.

I Peace, inc. provides GMP iPS cells globally and is an entrusted manufacturing service provider of various medical grade cells. The company was founded in 2015 by Koji Tanabe, a graduate of Professor Shinya Yamanaka’s laboratory at Kyoto University, and the second author of the paper that reported the successful establishment of the world’s first human iPS cell line. Tanabe has been involved in iPS cell research since the early days of its development and is working daily on innovative technical developments to make iPS cells accessible to everyone through I Peace, inc.

Our unique technology enables us to produce multiple donor-derived iPS cells in parallel without contamination concerns and to provide scalable iPS cell manufacturing at a reasonable price. We are also promoting the production of iPS cells for individuals so that everyone in the world can prepare for the future by preserving their own iPS cells.

We support drug discovery and cell medicine development by providing iPS cells and other cell products that meet PMDA and FDA standards to pharmaceutical and cell medicine development companies so that cell medicine can become available to patients as soon as possible. Our ultimate goal is to enhance the prevalence of regenerative medicine by establishing iPS cell banking services for individuals and making iPS cells accessible to other development companies working with this incredible technology.

I Peace, Inc.

Founder & CEO: Koji Tanabe

Established: 2015

Headquarters: Palo Alto, California, U.S.A.

Subsidiary in Japan: I Peace, Ltd., Kyoto

iPS cell manufacturing base: Peace Engine Kyoto, Kyoto

Website: https://ipeace.com/en/