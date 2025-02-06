Inflation Rate Eases to 15.5% in January

Laos’ inflation rate eased to 15.5 percent in January, compared to 16.9 percent in December 2024, according to a report by the Lao Statistics Bureau.

The decline in inflation rate is attributed to several factors, including a stable supply of agricultural products and improved exchange rate stability, which has encouraged consumers to purchase more imported goods, easing pressure on domestic prices.

Among key categories, housing, water, electricity, and cooking fuel recorded the highest inflation rate at 24.7 percent. Healthcare and medicine followed closely at 23.3 percent. Education, household appliances, and restaurants and hotels also reported inflation rates exceeding 20 percent.

Meanwhile, food and non-alcoholic beverages—the category with the largest consumption weight—experienced a more moderate inflation rate of 14.4 percent. Transportation and communication remained relatively stable at 11.4 percent.

In response to the ongoing inflation, the Lao government held a two-day meeting on February 3-4 to discuss strategies to curb rising prices. Officials emphasized promoting local production, reducing imports, and securing financial support for businesses.

The government also highlighted the importance of increasing dry-season crop yields by ensuring adequate water supply, fertilizers, and plant varieties. Authorities are currently identifying goods that can be produced domestically to reduce reliance on imports and enhance economic resilience.