Ministry Warns of Norovirus and HMPV, Urges Caution in Vientiane Capital

The Lao Ministry of Health warned residents of Vientiane Capital of a series of respiratory diseases that normally come along with the cold season, including Norovirus and Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV). In the notice, the authorities also mentioned a mild risk of Cholera entering the country through Thailand.

According to the official document from the Lao government, released on 31 January, Norovirus and Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) are the most contagious seasonal diseases across the region. Medical experts say these viruses normally spread between November and April.

This notice from the Lao authorities comes shortly after Chinese media reported that over 120 students in Yunnan Province, China, were likely affected by an illness suspected to be linked to norovirus infections.

While usually found on food, drinks and other objects such as tables, doors and chairs, the investigations on this specific outbreak case resulted in all negatives. Nevertheless, the Chinese authorities believe the virus was spread through feces, vomit and environmental surfaces in school.

Besides respiratory diseases from China, the notice also mentioned cholera as another potential cause for concern. This came after Thailand reported seven cases of those affected by the virus.

While such cases have not yet emerged in Laos, the government pointed out that the international border checkpoint near Thailand could serve as a channel for the disease to enter Laos.

Therefore, the ministry has announced that the capital must remain cautious and be ready to handle any potential circumstances that may arise.

Past Cases

The latest reported case of Cholera outbreak in Laos was in December 2007 in Sekong Province, when the virus spread until January 2008 in ten villages. The incident brought upon a total 117 infected cases and two deaths. Authorities suspected that the disease stemmed from the regularly used water.

Later in August 2018, Laos launched the first ever Cholera vaccination campaign through a collaboration between the Ministry of Health, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization.

During the campaign, the authorities administered about 5,000 doses to flood-affected communities in Sanamxai district. An additional 19,700 doses were used in the second round. In total, 12,350 people received two doses of the vaccine administered in two phases of the campaign, which lasted until September 2018.

To further strengthen health protection efforts, the ministry has directed local healthcare officials to ensure the availability of nursing equipment for timely patient treatment. Additionally, border crossing authorities have been instructed to immediately report any suspected cases to border health inspectors for rapid action.

Health authorities are also urged to raise awareness about the consequences of these diseases through advertisements, news reports, and other media channels to strengthen public understanding and prevent outbreaks.

Understanding HMPV and Norovirus

HMPV is a virus that causes mild cold-like symptoms but can sometimes lead to severe illness. It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or by touching surfaces with the virus and then touching your face. The virus has been around for many years and is found worldwide.

The symptoms include cough fever, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, and headache. The worst symptoms will be difficulty breathing, chest pain, dizziness, and dehydration.

On the other hand, Norovirus is a virus that involves gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the stomach or intestines that can spread easily from one person to another. It leads to symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. The patient usually gets an infection in 12 to 48 hours.