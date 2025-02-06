Yum China Reports Fourth Quarter Results and Increases Dividend by 50%

Fourth Quarter Operating Profit Grew 36% and OP Margin1 Expanded 140 Basis Points

Sequential Improvement in Same-Store Sales Index and Eighth Consecutive Quarter of Same-Store Transaction Growth

Full Year Operating Profit Rose 5% to $1.2 Billion, Core Operating Profit2 Up 12% and Diluted EPS Up 18%

Record 2024 Results: Total Revenues of $11 Billion, 1,751 Net New Stores and $1.5 Billion Capital Returned to Shareholders

SHANGHAI, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Yum China“) (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today reported unaudited results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Total system sales grew 4% year over year (“YoY”), excluding foreign currency translation (“F/X”). The growth was primarily attributable to 5% of net new unit contribution. 3

grew 4% year over year (“YoY”), excluding foreign currency translation (“F/X”). The growth was primarily attributable to 5% of net new unit contribution. Same-store sales reached 99% of the prior year’s level and improved sequentially from 97% in the third quarter. Same-store transactions grew 4% YoY, the eighth consecutive quarter of growth.

reached 99% of the prior year’s level and improved sequentially from 97% in the third quarter. Same-store transactions grew 4% YoY, the eighth consecutive quarter of growth. Total revenues increased 4% YoY to $2.6 billion , a record-high for the fourth quarter (a 4% increase excluding F/X).

increased 4% YoY to , a record-high for the fourth quarter (a 4% increase excluding F/X). The Company opened 534 net new stores and reached 16,395 stores as of December 31, 2024 .

and reached 16,395 stores as of . Operating profit grew 36% YoY to $151 million . Core operating profit grew 35% YoY.

grew 36% YoY to . grew 35% YoY. OP margin was 5.8%, an increase of 140 basis points YoY, supported by restaurant margin expansion.

was 5.8%, an increase of 140 basis points YoY, supported by restaurant margin expansion. Restaurant margin was 12.3%, an increase of 160 basis points YoY. Excluding $6 million in items affecting comparability, restaurant margin increased 180 basis points YoY, driven primarily by improved operational efficiencies.

was 12.3%, an increase of 160 basis points YoY. Excluding in items affecting comparability, restaurant margin increased 180 basis points YoY, driven primarily by improved operational efficiencies. Diluted EPS increased 30% YoY to $0.30 , or up 27% YoY excluding F/X. Excluding the impact of $0.01 from F/X and the mark-to-market equity investments in the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023, Diluted EPS increased 20% YoY.

Full Year Highlights

Total system sales grew 5% year over year, excluding F/X. The growth was primarily attributable to 7% of net new unit contribution. Same-store sales reached 97% of the prior year’s level for the year.

grew 5% year over year, excluding F/X. The growth was primarily attributable to 7% of net new unit contribution. reached 97% of the prior year’s level for the year. Total revenues increased 3% YoY to $11.3 billion , a record level since the spin-off. Excluding F/X, total revenues would have been $200 million higher, or a 5% increase YoY.

increased 3% YoY to , a record level since the spin-off. Excluding F/X, total revenues would have been higher, or a 5% increase YoY. Store count increased 12%, or 1,751 net new stores , with 512 net new stores, or 29% opened by franchisees.

, with 512 net new stores, or 29% opened by franchisees. Delivery sales grew 14% YoY, maintaining the double-digit annual growth Yum China has sustained over the past decade. Delivery contributed approximately 39% of KFC and Pizza Hut’s Company sales.

grew 14% YoY, maintaining the double-digit annual growth has sustained over the past decade. Delivery contributed approximately 39% of KFC and Pizza Hut’s Company sales. Operating profit grew 5% YoY to $1.2 billion . Core operating profit grew 12% YoY.

grew 5% YoY to . grew 12% YoY. OP margin was 10.3%, up 20 basis points YoY, supported by resilient restaurant margins and savings in G&A expenses.

was 10.3%, up 20 basis points YoY, supported by resilient restaurant margins and savings in G&A expenses. Restaurant margin was 15.7%. Excluding $60 million in items affecting comparability, restaurant margin was flat YoY.

was 15.7%. Excluding in items affecting comparability, restaurant margin was flat YoY. Diluted EPS increased 18% YoY to $2.33 , a record-high for the year, or up 22% YoY excluding F/X. Excluding the impact of $0.11 from F/X and the mark-to-market equity investments, Diluted EPS increased 12% YoY.

increased 18% YoY to , a record-high for the year, or up 22% YoY excluding F/X. Excluding the impact of from F/X and the mark-to-market equity investments, Diluted EPS increased 12% YoY. Returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in 2024 through $248 million in cash dividends and $1.24 billion in share repurchases , representing approximately 8% of outstanding shares as of December 31, 2023 .

to shareholders in 2024 through in and in , representing approximately 8% of outstanding shares as of . Digital sales 4 reached $9.6 billion , with digital ordering accounting for approximately 90% of total Company sales.

reached , with accounting for approximately 90% of total Company sales. Total membership of KFC and Pizza Hut exceeded 525 million, up 11% versus the prior year. Member sales accounted for approximately 65% of KFC and Pizza Hut’s system sales in aggregate.

1 OP margin refers to operating profit as a percentage of total revenues. 2 Core operating profit is defined as operating profit adjusted for special items, further excluding items affecting comparability and the impact of F/X. The Company uses core operating profit for the purposes of evaluating the performance of its core operations. Please refer to “Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures” included in the accompanying tables of this release for further details. 3 Net new unit contribution refers to sales contribution from net new stores. 4 Digital sales refer to sales at Company-owned stores where orders were placed digitally.

Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, commented, “We closed the year with a strong fourth quarter, propelling us to a number of record highs in 2024. In the fourth quarter, our system sales growth surpassed the restaurant industry’s growth rate. Our same-store sales index improved sequentially to 99% of prior year levels, driven by the eighth consecutive quarter of same-store transaction growth. OP margin expanded by 140 basis points, and restaurant margin increased by 160 basis points, both on a year-over-year basis. We have steadily improved our metrics since the second quarter, with improvement in same-store sales index, margins, and operating profit growth each quarter. These results demonstrate the resilience of our business and the effectiveness of our strategy in improving sales and profitability amid challenging market conditions.”

Wat continued, “Our dual focus on operational efficiency and innovation yielded excellent results, laying a solid foundation for future growth. Our Project Fresh Eye and Project Red Eye initiatives have given us new perspectives on our operations and transformed our organization. They have made us more efficient, agile and competitive across our restaurants, shared service centers and supply chains. Our innovative measures—from menu evolution to the introduction of breakthrough business models like KCOFFEE Cafes and Pizza Hut WOW—have expanded our addressable market and increased our market share. KFC has demonstrated considerable resilience and growth momentum. Pizza Hut has made significant progress in transforming itself to become more affordable for customers and more profitable for the Company.”

Wat concluded, “Looking ahead, we remain excited about the significant growth opportunities in China. With tailored store models, we are expanding through both Company-owned stores and franchise stores and are on track to achieve our goal of 20,000 stores by 2026. Franchisees enable us to expand into remote areas, lower-tier cities and strategic locations previously beyond our reach. We are also increasing our cash dividend by a considerable 50% and continuing our share repurchases, positioning us to return a total of $4.5 billion to shareholders between 2024 and 2026. The average annual amount is equivalent to 9% of our current market capitalization. Leveraging our unique strengths, we are confident the steps we are taking will help create sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

Key Financial Results Fourth Quarter Full Year %/ppts Change %/ppts Change 2024 2023 Reported Ex F/X 2024 2023 Reported Ex F/X System Sales Growth (5) (%) 4 21 NM NM 5 21 NM NM Same-Store Sales Growth (5) (%) (1) 4 NM NM (3) 7 NM NM Operating Profit ($mn) 151 110 +36 +35 1,162 1,106 +5 +8 Adjusted Operating Profit (6) ($mn) 151 116 +29 +28 1,162 1,121 +4 +6 Core Operating Profit (6) (7) ($mn) 150 110 NM +35 1,190 1,061 NM +12 OP Margin (%) 5.8 4.4 +1.4 +1.4 10.3 10.1 +0.2 +0.3 Core OP Margin (6) (8) (%) 5.8 4.4 NM +1.4 10.4 9.7 NM +0.7 Net Income ($mn) 115 97 +18 +17 911 827 +10 +13 Adjusted Net Income (6) ($mn) 115 103 +11 +10 911 842 +8 +11 Diluted Earnings

Per Common Share ($) 0.30 0.23 +30 +27 2.33 1.97 +18 +22 Adjusted Diluted Earnings

Per Common Share (6) ($) 0.30 0.25 +20 +20 2.33 2.00 +17 +19

5 System sales and same-store sales percentages exclude the impact of F/X. Effective January 1, 2018, temporary store closures are normalized in the same-store sales calculation by excluding

the period during which stores are temporarily closed. 6 See “Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to non-GAAP Measures” included in the accompanying tables of this release for further details. 7 Current period amounts are derived by translating results at average exchange rates of the prior year period. 8 Core OP margin refers to core operating profit as a percentage of total revenues excluding F/X. Note: All comparisons are versus the same period a year ago. Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.

Capital Returns to Shareholders

The Company is on track to return a total of $4.5 billion to shareholders between 2024 and 2026.

o The Company returned $1.5 billion in capital to shareholders for the full year and $248 million in the fourth quarter.

o For the full year, Yum China repurchased 31.3 million shares of common stock, which is equivalent to approximately 8% of its outstanding shares as of December 31, 2023.

o As of December 31, 2024, approximately $1.3 billion remained available for future share repurchases under the current authorization program.

The Company plans to return a total of $3 billion to shareholders from the beginning of 2025 through the end of 2026.

o The Board declared a 50% increase in the cash dividend, raising it to $0.24 per share on Yum China’s common stock, payable on March 27, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 6, 2025.

o The Company has entered into share repurchase agreements in the U.S. and Hong Kong for an aggregate repurchase amount of approximately US$360 million through open market transactions for the first half of 2025. The share repurchase agreements include approximately US$290 million under Rule 10b5-1 of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 in the U.S. and approximately HK$550 million for a similar program in Hong Kong.

KFC Fourth Quarter Full Year %/ppts Change %/ppts Change 2024 2023 Reported Ex F/X 2024 2023 Reported Ex F/X Restaurants 11,648 10,296 +13 NM 11,648 10,296 +13 NM System Sales Growth (%) 5 20 NM NM 6 20 NM NM Same-Store Sales Growth (%) (1) 3 NM NM (2) 7 NM NM Total Revenues ($mn) 1,954 1,872 +4 +4 8,509 8,240 +3 +5 Operating Profit ($mn) 192 167 +15 +15 1,192 1,202 (1) +2 Core Operating Profit ($mn) 191 162 NM +18 1,218 1,154 NM +6 OP Margin (%) 9.9 8.9 +1.0 +1.0 14.0 14.6 (0.6) (0.5) Restaurant Margin (%) 13.3 12.0 +1.3 +1.3 16.9 17.7 (0.8) (0.8)

Fourth Quarter:

System sales for KFC grew 5% YoY. Same-store sales reached 99% of the prior year’s level, improved from 98% in the third quarter. Same-store transactions grew 3% YoY, the eighth consecutive quarter of growth.

Delivery sales grew 16% YoY, contributing approximately 42% of KFC’s Company sales.

Operating profit increased 15% and Core operating profit increased 18% YoY.

OP margin was 9.9%, an increase of 100 basis points YoY.

Restaurant margin was 13.3%. Excluding items affecting comparability at the restaurant level, restaurant margin expanded 160 basis points YoY, primarily due to favorable commodity prices and higher operational efficiency, partially offset by the impact of increased value-for-money offerings and wage inflation.

Full Year:

System sales for KFC grew 6% YoY. Same-store sales reached 98% of the prior year’s level.

Delivery sales grew 16%, contributing approximately 40% of KFC’s Company sales.

KFC opened a record 1,352 net new stores in 2024, with 402 net new stores opened by franchisees, accounting for 30%. Total store count reached 11,648 stores at year-end 2024, of which 13% are operated by franchisees.

Operating profit was $1.2 billion , a 1% decrease YoY. Core operating profit increased 6%.

, a 1% decrease YoY. Core operating profit increased 6%. OP margin was 14.0%.

Restaurant margin was 16.9%. Excluding items affecting comparability at the restaurant level, restaurant margin decreased by 20 basis points, primarily due to increased value-for-money offerings to drive traffic and wage inflation, partially offset by favorable commodity prices and improved operational efficiency.

Pizza Hut Fourth Quarter Full Year %/ppts Change %/ppts Change 2024 2023 Reported Ex F/X 2024 2023 Reported Ex F/X Restaurants 3,724 3,312 +12 NM 3,724 3,312 +12 NM System Sales Growth (%) 3 24 NM NM 2 20 NM NM Same-Store Sales Growth (%) (2) 6 NM NM (5) 6 NM NM Total Revenues ($mn) 510 496 +3 +2 2,260 2,246 +1 +2 Operating Profit ($mn) 14 5 +156 +153 153 142 +7 +11 Core Operating Profit ($mn) 14 4 NM +226 157 132 NM +19 OP Margin (%) 2.6 1.0 +1.6 +1.5 6.8 6.3 +0.5 +0.5 Restaurant Margin (%) 9.3 7.3 +2.0 +2.0 12.0 11.8 +0.2 +0.2

Fourth Quarter:

System sales for Pizza Hut grew 3% YoY. Same-store sales reached 98% of the prior year’s level, improved from 94% in the third quarter. Same-store transactions grew 9% YoY, the eighth consecutive quarter of growth and the highest quarter of growth in 2024.

Delivery sales grew 6% YoY, contributing approximately 42% of Pizza Hut’s Company sales.

Operating profit grew 156% and core operating profit increased 226% YoY.

OP margin was 2.6%, an increase of 160 basis points YoY.

Restaurant margin was 9.3%. Excluding items affecting comparability at the restaurant level, restaurant margin expanded 220 basis points YoY, primarily due to higher operational efficiency and favorable commodity prices, partially offset by the impact of increased value-for-money offerings to drive traffic and wage inflation.

Full Year:

System sales for Pizza Hut grew 2% YoY. Same-store sales finished at 95% of the prior year’s level.

Delivery sales grew 7% YoY, contributing approximately 39% of Pizza Hut’s Company sales.

Pizza Hut opened a record 412 net new stores in 2024, with 42 net new stores opened by franchisees, accounting for 10%. Total store count reached 3,724 stores at year-end 2024, of which 5% are operated by franchisees.

Operating profit was $153 million , representing 7% growth. Core operating profit increased 19% YoY.

, representing 7% growth. Core operating profit increased 19% YoY. OP margin was 6.8%, an increase of 50 basis points YoY.

Restaurant margin was 12.0%. Excluding items affecting comparability at the restaurant level, restaurant margin expanded 60 basis points, primarily due to higher operational efficiency and favorable commodity prices, partially offset by the impact of increased value-for-money offerings to drive traffic and wage inflation.

Outlook

The Company targets approximately 1,600 to 1,800 net new stores and capital expenditures in the range of approximately $700 million to $800 million for the 2025 fiscal year.

to for the 2025 fiscal year. The Company plans to return $3 billion to shareholders in 2025 through 2026, adding to the $1.5 billion it delivered to shareholders in 2024.

to shareholders in 2025 through 2026, adding to the it delivered to shareholders in 2024. The Company anticipates the franchise mix of net new stores will gradually increase to 40-50% for KFC and 20-30% for Pizza Hut over the next few years.

Other Updates

Yum China was ranked No. 1 globally for the Restaurant & Leisure Facilities Industry in the S&P Global 2024 Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Yum China was included in both the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices: World Index and Emerging Market Index for the fifth consecutive year.

was included in both the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices: World Index and Emerging Market Index for the fifth consecutive year. Yum China was once again named by Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer in China for the seventh consecutive year. The Company ranked second nationwide for the first time and retained its position as the top-ranked employer in the restaurant industry for the fourth consecutive year. These achievements highlight Yum China’s unwavering commitment to fostering an outstanding workplace and employee experience.

Note on Non-GAAP Measures

Reported GAAP results include items that are excluded from non-GAAP measures. See “Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures” and “Segment Results” within this release for non-GAAP reconciliation details.

Conference Call

Yum China’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 6, 2025 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, February 6, 2025).

A live webcast of the call may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v2wgc5an .

To join by phone, please register in advance of the conference through the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN.

Pre-registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI475e24b0874041078f0918c1c1fc901a

A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the event and will remain accessible until February 5, 2026. Additionally, earnings release accompanying slides will be available at the Company’s Investor Relations website http://ir.yumchina.com .

For important news and information regarding Yum China, including our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, visit Yum China’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.yumchina.com . Yum China uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including under “2024 Outlook.” We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “project,” “likely,” “will,” “continue,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “commit” or similar terminology. These statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future strategies, growth, business plans, investments, store openings, franchise mix of net new stores, capital expenditures, dividend and share repurchase plans, CAGR for system sales, operating profit and EPS, earnings, performance and returns of Yum China, anticipated effects of population and macroeconomic trends, pace of recovery of Yum China’s business, the anticipated effects of our innovation, digital and delivery capabilities and investments on growth and beliefs regarding the long-term drivers of Yum China’s business. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. We cannot assure you that any of our expectations, estimates or assumptions will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Numerous factors could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: whether we are able to achieve development goals at the times and in the amounts currently anticipated, if at all, the success of our marketing campaigns and product innovation, our ability to maintain food safety and quality control systems, changes in public health conditions, our ability to control costs and expenses, including tax costs, as well as changes in political, economic and regulatory conditions in China, and those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Our plan of capital returns to shareholders is based on current expectations, which may change based on market conditions, capital needs or otherwise. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. You should consult our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the information set forth under the caption “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q) for additional detail about factors that could affect our financial and other results.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China is the largest restaurant company in China with a mission to make every life taste beautiful. The Company operates over 16,000 restaurants under six brands across over 2,200 cities in China. KFC and Pizza Hut are the leading brands in the quick-service and casual dining restaurant spaces in China, respectively. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to develop the Lavazza coffee concept in China. Little Sheep and Huang Ji Huang specialize in Chinese cuisine. Taco Bell offers innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China has a world-class, digitalized supply chain, which includes an extensive network of logistics centers nationwide and an in-house supply chain management system. Its strong digital capabilities and loyalty program enable the Company to reach customers faster and serve them better. Yum China is a Fortune 500 company with the vision to be the world’s most innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com .

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in US$ million, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended % Change Year Ended % Change 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 B/(W) 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 B/(W) Revenues Company sales $ 2,434 $ 2,343 4 $ 10,651 $ 10,391 2 Franchise fees and income 22 20 8 94 89 5 Revenues from transactions with franchisees 101 90 14 420 372 13 Other revenues 38 40 (5) 138 126 10 Total revenues 2,595 2,493 4 11,303 10,978 3 Costs and Expenses, Net Company restaurants Food and paper 776 758 (2) 3,387 3,224 (5) Payroll and employee benefits 685 678 (1) 2,787 2,725 (2) Occupancy and other operating expenses 672 654 (3) 2,798 2,752 (2) Company restaurant expenses 2,133 2,090 (2) 8,972 8,701 (3) General and administrative expenses 156 153 (3) 568 638 11 Franchise expenses 8 8 (11) 37 36 (7) Expenses for transactions with franchisees 98 86 (14) 404 356 (13) Other operating costs and expenses 32 35 9 122 112 (9) Closures and impairment expenses, net 17 12 (47) 39 29 (38) Other income, net — (1) NM (1) — NM Total costs and expenses, net 2,444 2,383 (3) 10,141 9,872 (3) Operating Profit 151 110 36 1,162 1,106 5 Interest income, net 29 45 (34) 129 169 (23) Investment (loss) gain (10) (17) 40 40 (49) NM Income Before Income Taxes and

Equity in Net Earnings (Losses) from

Equity Method Investments 170 138 23 1,331 1,226 9 Income tax provision (47) (33) (40) (356) (329) (8) Equity in net earnings (losses) from

equity method investments 3 2 43 5 4 18 Net income – including noncontrolling interests 126 107 18 980 901 9 Net income – noncontrolling interests 11 10 (16) 69 74 6 Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc. $ 115 $ 97 18 $ 911 $ 827 10 Effective tax rate 27.6 % 24.2 % (3.4) ppts. 26.7 % 26.9 % 0.2 ppts. Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.30 $ 0.23 $ 2.34 $ 1.99 Weighted-average shares outstanding

(in millions) 379 411 388 416 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.30 $ 0.23 $ 2.33 $ 1.97 Weighted-average shares outstanding

(in millions) 382 415 390 420 OP margin 5.8 % 4.4 % 1.4 ppts. 10.3 % 10.1 % 0.2 ppts. Company sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Food and paper 31.9 32.4 0.5 ppts. 31.8 31.0 (0.8) ppts. Payroll and employee benefits 28.2 29.0 0.8 ppts. 26.2 26.2 — ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses 27.6 27.9 0.3 ppts. 26.3 26.5 0.2 ppts. Restaurant margin 12.3 % 10.7 % 1.6 ppts. 15.7 % 16.3 % (0.6) ppts. Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. KFC Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited) Quarter Ended % Change Year Ended % Change 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 B/(W) 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 B/(W) Revenues Company sales $ 1,923 $ 1,842 4 $ 8,375 $ 8,116 3 Franchise fees and income 16 14 16 69 62 11 Revenues from transactions with franchisees 14 12 24 55 45 25 Other revenues 1 4 (79) 10 17 (40) Total revenues 1,954 1,872 4 8,509 8,240 3 Costs and Expenses, Net Company restaurants Food and paper 612 598 (2) 2,645 2,512 (5) Payroll and employee benefits 533 519 (3) 2,146 2,057 (4) Occupancy and other operating expenses 523 504 (4) 2,170 2,107 (3) Company restaurant expenses 1,668 1,621 (3) 6,961 6,676 (4) General and administrative expenses 65 60 (9) 248 263 6 Franchise expenses 7 7 (12) 32 31 (7) Expenses for transactions with franchisees 13 10 (24) 49 39 (22) Other operating costs and expenses 1 4 88 8 15 48 Closures and impairment expenses, net 8 3 (170) 19 12 (67) Other expenses, net — — NM — 2 84 Total costs and expenses, net 1,762 1,705 (3) 7,317 7,038 (4) Operating Profit $ 192 $ 167 15 $ 1,192 $ 1,202 (1) OP margin 9.9 % 8.9 % 1.0 ppts. 14.0 % 14.6 % (0.6) ppts. Company sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Food and paper 31.8 32.5 0.7 ppts. 31.6 31.0 (0.6) ppts. Payroll and employee benefits 27.7 28.2 0.5 ppts. 25.6 25.3 (0.3) ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses 27.2 27.3 0.1 ppts. 25.9 26.0 0.1 ppts. Restaurant margin 13.3 % 12.0 % 1.3 ppts. 16.9 % 17.7 % (0.8) ppts. Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Pizza Hut Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited) Quarter Ended % Change Year Ended % Change 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 B/(W) 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 B/(W) Revenues Company sales $ 500 $ 486 3 $ 2,223 $ 2,214 — Franchise fees and income 2 1 10 8 7 5 Revenues from transactions with franchisees 1 1 52 5 4 16 Other revenues 7 8 (12) 24 21 14 Total revenues 510 496 3 2,260 2,246 1 Costs and Expenses, Net Company restaurants Food and paper 160 155 (4) 727 692 (5) Payroll and employee benefits 149 153 3 628 649 3 Occupancy and other operating expenses 143 141 (2) 600 610 2 Company restaurant expenses 452 449 (1) 1,955 1,951 — General and administrative expenses 30 29 (2) 110 118 7 Franchise expenses 1 1 (2) 4 4 (2) Expenses for transactions with franchisees 1 1 (25) 4 4 (3) Other operating costs and expenses 6 8 18 22 19 (19) Closures and impairment expenses, net 6 3 (125) 12 8 (56) Total costs and expenses, net 496 491 (1) 2,107 2,104 — Operating Profit $ 14 $ 5 156 $ 153 $ 142 7 OP margin 2.6 % 1.0 % 1.6 ppts. 6.8 % 6.3 % 0.5 ppts. Company sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Food and paper 32.2 32.0 (0.2) ppts. 32.7 31.3 (1.4) ppts. Payroll and employee benefits 29.8 31.7 1.9 ppts. 28.2 29.3 1.1 ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses 28.7 29.0 0.3 ppts. 27.1 27.6 0.5 ppts. Restaurant margin 9.3 % 7.3 % 2.0 ppts. 12.0 % 11.8 % 0.2 ppts. Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in US$ million) 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 723 $ 1,128 Short-term investments 1,121 1,472 Accounts receivable, net 79 68 Inventories, net 405 424 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 366 339 Total Current Assets 2,694 3,431 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,407 2,310 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,146 2,217 Goodwill 1,880 1,932 Intangible assets, net 144 150 Long-term bank deposits and notes 1,088 1,265 Equity investments 368 332 Deferred income tax assets 138 129 Other assets 256 265 Total Assets 11,121 12,031 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and other current liabilities 2,080 2,164 Short-term borrowings 127 168 Income taxes payable 76 90 Total Current Liabilities 2,283 2,422 Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,816 1,899 Non-current finance lease liabilities 49 44 Deferred income tax liabilities 389 390 Other liabilities 157 157 Total Liabilities 4,694 4,912 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest 13 13 Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000 million shares authorized; 379 million shares

and 407 million shares issued at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively;

378 million shares and 407 million shares outstanding at December 31, 2024

and 2023, respectively. 4 4 Treasury stock (52) — Additional paid-in capital 4,028 4,320 Retained earnings 2,089 2,310 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (341) (229) Total Yum China Holdings, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity 5,728 6,405 Noncontrolling interests 686 701 Total Equity 6,414 7,106 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity $ 11,121 $ 12,031

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in US$ million) (unaudited) Year Ended 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 Cash Flows – Operating Activities Net income – including noncontrolling interests $ 980 $ 901 Depreciation and amortization 476 453 Non-cash operating lease cost 408 404 Closures and impairment expenses 39 29 Investment (gain) loss (40) 49 Equity in net (earnings) losses from equity method investments (5) (4) Distributions of income received from equity method investments 11 11 Deferred income taxes (7) (10) Share-based compensation expense 41 64 Changes in accounts receivable (9) (6) Changes in inventories 8 (19) Changes in prepaid expenses, other current assets and value-added tax assets (27) (35) Changes in accounts payable and other current liabilities (3) 84 Changes in income taxes payable (12) 25 Changes in non-current operating lease liabilities (411) (407) Other, net (30) (66) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,419 1,473 Cash Flows – Investing Activities Capital spending (705) (710) Purchases of short-term investments, long-term bank deposits and notes (4,728) (3,517) Maturities of short-term investments, long-term bank deposits and notes 5,251 3,499 Acquisition of equity investment — (20) Other, net 4 5 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (178) (743) Cash Flows – Financing Activities Proceeds from short-term borrowings 307 264 Repayment of short-term borrowings (346) (100) Repurchase of shares of common stock (1,249) (613) Cash dividends paid on common stock (248) (216) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (80) (77) Contributions from noncontrolling interests — 35 Payment of acquisition related holdback — (3) Other, net (20) (6) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (1,636) (716) Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (10) (16) Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (405) (2) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash – Beginning of Year 1,128 1,130 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash – End of Year $ 723 $ 1,128

In this press release:

Certain performance metrics and non-GAAP measures are presented excluding the impact of foreign currency translation (“F/X”). These amounts are derived by translating current year results at prior year average exchange rates. We believe the elimination of the F/X impact provides better year-to-year comparability without the distortion of foreign currency fluctuations.

System sales growth reflects the results of all restaurants regardless of ownership, including Company-owned and franchise restaurants that operate our restaurant concepts, except for non-Company-owned restaurants for which we do not receive a sales-based royalty. Sales of franchise restaurants typically generate ongoing franchise fees for the Company at an average rate of approximately 6% of system sales. Franchise restaurant sales are not included in Company sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income; however, the franchise fees are included in the Company’s revenues. We believe system sales growth is useful to investors as a significant indicator of the overall strength of our business as it incorporates all of our revenue drivers, Company and franchise same-store sales as well as net unit growth.

Effective January 1, 2018 , the Company revised its definition of same-store sales growth to represent the estimated percentage change in sales of food of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open prior to the first day of our prior fiscal year, excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed. We refer to these as our “base” stores. Previously, same-store sales growth represented the estimated percentage change in sales of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open for one year or more, including stores temporarily closed, and the base stores changed on a rolling basis from month to month. This revision was made to align with how management measures performance internally and focuses on trends of a more stable base of stores.

Unit Count by Brand KFC 12/31/2023 New Builds Closures Acquired 12/31/2024 Company-owned 9,237 1,278 (330) 2 10,187 Franchisees 1,059 429 (25) (2) 1,461 Total 10,296 1,707 (355) — 11,648 Pizza Hut 12/31/2023 New Builds Closures 12/31/2024 Company-owned 3,155 539 (169) 3,525 Franchisees 157 47 (5) 199 Total 3,312 586 (174) 3,724 Others 12/31/2023 New Builds Closures 12/31/2024 Company-owned 256 20 (101) 175 Franchisees 780 190 (122) 848 Total 1,036 210 (223) 1,023

Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) in this press release, the Company provides the following non-GAAP measures:

Measures adjusted for Special Items, which include Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share (“EPS”), Adjusted Effective Tax Rate and Adjusted EBITDA;

Company Restaurant Profit (“Restaurant profit”) and Restaurant margin;

Core Operating Profit and Core OP margin, which exclude Special Items, and further adjusted for Items Affecting Comparability and the impact of F/X;

These non-GAAP measures are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present results, excluding those items that the Company does not believe are indicative of our core operations.

With respect to non-GAAP measures adjusted for Special Items, the Company excludes impact from Special Items for the purpose of evaluating performance internally and uses them as factors in determining compensation for certain employees. Special Items are not included in any of our segment results.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income including noncontrolling interests adjusted for equity in net earnings (losses) from equity method investments, income tax, interest income, net, investment gain or loss, depreciation and amortization, store impairment charges, and Special Items. Store impairment charges included as an adjustment item in Adjusted EBITDA primarily resulted from our semi-annual impairment evaluation of long-lived assets of individual restaurants, and additional impairment evaluation whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying value of the assets may not be recoverable. If these restaurant-level assets were not impaired, depreciation of the assets would have been recorded and included in EBITDA. Therefore, store impairment charges were a non-cash item similar to depreciation and amortization of our long-lived assets of restaurants. The Company believes that investors and analysts may find it useful in measuring operating performance without regard to such non-cash items.

Restaurant Profit is defined as Company sales less expenses incurred directly by our Company-owned restaurants in generating Company sales, including cost of food and paper, restaurant-level payroll and employee benefits, rent, depreciation and amortization of restaurant-level assets, advertising expenses, and other operating expenses. Company restaurant margin percentage is defined as Restaurant profit divided by Company sales. We also use Restaurant profit and Restaurant margin for the purposes of internally evaluating the performance of our Company-owned restaurants and we believe they provide useful information to investors as to the profitability of our Company-owned restaurants.

Core Operating Profit is defined as Operating Profit adjusted for Special Items, and further excluding Items Affecting Comparability and the impact of F/X. We consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends. Items such as charges, gains and accounting changes which are viewed by management as significantly impacting the current period or the comparable period, due to changes in policy or other external factors, or non-cash items pertaining to underlying activities that are different from or unrelated to our core operations, are generally considered “Items Affecting Comparability.” Examples of Items Affecting Comparability include, but are not limited to: temporary relief from landlords and government agencies; VAT deductions due to tax policy changes; and amortization of reacquired franchise rights recognized upon acquisitions. We believe presenting Core Operating Profit provides additional information to further enhance comparability of our operating results and we use this measure for purposes of evaluating the performance of our core operations. Core OP margin is defined as Core Operating Profit divided by Total revenues, excluding the impact of F/X.

The following tables set forth the reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit and Core Operating Profit by segment is presented in Segment Results within this release.

Quarter Ended Year Ended 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 Reconciliation of Operating Profit to Adjusted Operating Profit Operating Profit $ 151 $ 110 $ 1,162 $ 1,106 Special Items, Operating Profit — (6) — (15) Adjusted Operating Profit $ 151 $ 116 $ 1,162 $ 1,121 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc. $ 115 $ 97 $ 911 $ 827 Special Items, Net Income –Yum China Holdings, Inc. — (6) — (15) Adjusted Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc. $ 115 $ 103 $ 911 $ 842 Reconciliation of EPS to Adjusted EPS Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.30 $ 0.23 $ 2.34 $ 1.99 Special Items, Basic Earnings Per Common Share — (0.02) — (0.03) Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.30 $ 0.25 $ 2.34 $ 2.02 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.30 $ 0.23 $ 2.33 $ 1.97 Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share — (0.02) — (0.03) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.30 $ 0.25 $ 2.33 $ 2.00 Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate to Adjusted Effective Tax Rate Effective tax rate 27.6 % 24.2 % 26.7 % 26.9 % Impact on effective tax rate as a result of Special Items — 1.0 % — 0.4 % Adjusted effective tax rate 27.6 % 23.2 % 26.7 % 26.5 %

Net income, along with the reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA, is presented below. Quarter Ended Year Ended 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc. $ 115 $ 97 $ 911 $ 827 Net income – noncontrolling interests 11 10 69 74 Equity in net (earnings) losses from equity method investments (3) (2) (5) (4) Income tax provision 47 33 356 329 Interest income, net (29) (45) (129) (169) Investment loss (gain) 10 17 (40) 49 Operating Profit 151 110 1,162 1,106 Special Items, Operating Profit — 6 — 15 Adjusted Operating Profit 151 116 1,162 1,121 Depreciation and amortization 121 114 476 453 Store impairment charges 20 13 49 37 Adjusted EBITDA $ 292 $ 243 $ 1,687 $ 1,611

Detail of Special Items are presented below: Quarter Ended Year Ended 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 Share-based compensation expense for Partner PSU Awards(1) $ — $ (6) $ — $ (15) Special Items, Operating Profit — (6) — (15) Tax effect on Special Items(2) — — — — Special Items, net income – including noncontrolling interests — (6) — (15) Special Items, net income – noncontrolling interests — — — — Special Items, Net Income –Yum China Holdings, Inc. $ — $ (6) $ — $ (15) Weighted-average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in millions) 382 415 390 420 Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ — $ (0.02) $ — $ (0.03)

(1) In February 2020, the Company granted Partner PSU Awards to select employees who were deemed critical to the Company’s execution

of its strategic operating plan. These PSU awards will only vest if threshold performance goals are achieved over a four-year performance

period, with the payout ranging from 0% to 200% of the target number of shares subject to the PSU awards. These awards vested as of

December 31, 2023 with a payout in the first quarter of 2024. Partner PSU Awards were granted to address increased competition for

executive talent, motivate transformational performance and encourage management retention. Given the unique nature of these grants,

the Compensation Committee does not intend to grant similar, special grants to the same employees during the performance period. The

impact from these special awards is excluded from metrics that management uses to assess the Company’s performance. (2) The tax expense was determined based upon the nature, as well as the jurisdiction, of each Special Item at the applicable tax rate.

Operating Profit, along with the reconciliation to Core Operating Profit, is presented below: Quarter ended % Change Year Ended % Change 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 B/(W) 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 B/(W) Operating Profit $ 151 $ 110 36 $ 1,162 $ 1,106 5 Special Items, Operating Profit — 6 — 15 Adjusted Operating Profit $ 151 $ 116 29 $ 1,162 $ 1,121 4 Items Affecting Comparability Temporary relief from landlords(1) — (1) — (11) Temporary relief from government agencies(2) — (3) — (7) VAT deductions(3) — (2) — (44) Amortization of reacquired franchise rights(4) — — — 2 F/X impact(5) (1) — 28 — Core Operating Profit $ 150 $ 110 35 $ 1,190 $ 1,061 12 Total revenues 2,595 2,493 4 11,303 10,978 3 F/X impact(5) (8) — 200 — Total revenues, excluding the impact of F/X $ 2,587 $ 2,493 4 $ 11,503 $ 10,978 5 Core OP margin 5.8 % 4.4 % 1.4 ppts 10.4 % 9.7 % 0.7 ppts. (1) In relation to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company was granted lease concessions from landlords. The lease concessions

were primarily in the form of rent reduction over the period of time when the Company’s restaurant business was adversely impacted. Such

concessions were primarily recognized as a reduction of Occupancy and other operating expenses within Company restaurant expenses

included in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income in the period the concession was granted. (2) In relation to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company received government subsidies for employee benefits and providing

training to employees. The temporary relief was primarily recognized as a reduction to Payroll and employee benefits within Company

restaurant expenses included in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income. (3) Pursuant to the tax policy issued by relevant government authorities, general VAT taxpayers in certain industries that meet certain criteria

are allowed to claim an additional 10% or 15% input VAT, which will be used to offset their VAT payables. This VAT policy was further

extended to December 31, 2023 but the additional deduction was reduced to 5% or 10% respectively. VAT deductions were primarily

recorded as a reduction to Food and paper and Occupancy and other operating expenses within Company restaurant expenses included in

the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Such preferential policy was not extended in 2024. (4) As a result of the acquisition of our previously unconsolidated joint ventures of Hangzhou KFC, Suzhou KFC and Wuxi KFC, $66 million,

$61 million and $61 million of the purchase price were allocated to intangible assets related to reacquired franchise rights, respectively,

which were amortized over the remaining franchise contract period of 1 year, 2.4 years and 5 years, respectively. The reacquired franchise

rights were fully amortized as of March 31, 2023. The amortization was recorded in Other income, net included in the

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (5) The F/X impact on Core Operating Profit and Total revenues is presented only for the current year in relation to the immediately preceding

year presented. When determining applicable growth percentages of Core Operating Profit, the Core Operating Profit for the current year

should be compared to the prior year Operating Profit adjusted only for any prior year Special Items and Items Affecting Comparability.

When comparing Core OP margin, Total revenues excluding F/X for the current year should be compared to the prior year Total revenues.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Segment Results (in US$ million) (unaudited) Quarter Ended 12/31/2024 KFC Pizza Hut All Other

Segments Corporate

and

Unallocated(1) Elimination Total Company sales $ 1,923 $ 500 $ 11 $ — $ — $ 2,434 Franchise fees and income 16 2 4 — — 22 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2) 14 1 16 70 — 101 Other revenues 1 7 164 16 (150) 38 Total revenues $ 1,954 $ 510 $ 195 $ 86 $ (150) $ 2,595 Company restaurant expenses 1,668 452 13 — — 2,133 General and administrative expenses 65 30 8 53 — 156 Franchise expenses 7 1 — — — 8 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2) 13 1 15 69 — 98 Other operating costs and expenses 1 6 159 16 (150) 32 Closures and impairment expenses, net 8 6 3 — — 17 Total costs and expenses, net 1,762 496 198 138 (150) 2,444 Operating Profit (Loss) $ 192 $ 14 $ (3) $ (52) $ — $ 151

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is as follows:

Quarter Ended 12/31/2024 KFC Pizza Hut All Other

Segments Corporate

and

Unallocated(1) Elimination Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss) $ 192 $ 14 $ (3) $ (52) $ — $ 151 Less: Franchise fees and income 16 2 4 — — 22 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2) 14 1 16 70 — 101 Other revenues 1 7 164 16 (150) 38 Add: General and administrative expenses 65 30 8 53 — 156 Franchise expenses 7 1 — — — 8 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2) 13 1 15 69 — 98 Other operating costs and expenses 1 6 159 16 (150) 32 Closures and impairment expenses, net 8 6 3 — — 17 Restaurant profit (loss) $ 255 $ 48 $ (2) $ — $ — $ 301 Company sales 1,923 500 11 — — 2,434 Restaurant margin % 13.3 % 9.3 % (13.1) % N/A N/A 12.3 %

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit is as follows:

Quarter Ended 12/31/2024 KFC Pizza Hut All Other

Segments Corporate

and

Unallocated(1) Elimination Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss) $ 192 $ 14 $ (3) $ (52) $ — $ 151 Special Items, Operating Profit — — — — — — Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) $ 192 $ 14 $ (3) $ (52) $ — $ 151 F/X impact (1) — — — — (1) Core Operating Profit (Loss) $ 191 $ 14 $ (3) $ (52) $ — $ 150

Quarter Ended 12/31/2023 KFC Pizza Hut All Other

Segments Corporate

and

Unallocated(1) Elimination Total Company sales $ 1,842 $ 486 $ 15 $ — $ — $ 2,343 Franchise fees and income 14 1 5 — — 20 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2) 12 1 18 59 — 90 Other revenues 4 8 156 12 (140) 40 Total revenues $ 1,872 $ 496 $ 194 $ 71 $ (140) $ 2,493 Company restaurant expenses 1,621 449 20 — — 2,090 General and administrative expenses 60 29 11 53 — 153 Franchise expenses 7 1 — — — 8 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2) 10 1 17 58 — 86 Other operating costs and expenses 4 8 151 12 (140) 35 Closures and impairment expenses, net 3 3 6 — — 12 Other income, net — — — (1) — (1) Total costs and expenses, net 1,705 491 205 122 (140) 2,383 Operating Profit (Loss) $ 167 $ 5 $ (11) $ (51) $ — $ 110

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is as follows:

Quarter Ended 12/31/2023 KFC Pizza Hut All Other

Segments Corporate

and

Unallocated(1) Elimination Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss) $ 167 $ 5 $ (11) $ (51) $ — $ 110 Less: Franchise fees and income 14 1 5 — — 20 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2) 12 1 18 59 — 90 Other revenues 4 8 156 12 (140) 40 Add: General and administrative expenses 60 29 11 53 — 153 Franchise expenses 7 1 — — — 8 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2) 10 1 17 58 — 86 Other operating costs and expenses 4 8 151 12 (140) 35 Closures and impairment expenses, net 3 3 6 — — 12 Other income, net — — — (1) — (1) Restaurant profit (loss) $ 221 $ 37 $ (5) $ — $ — $ 253 Company sales 1,842 486 15 — — 2,343 Restaurant margin % 12.0 % 7.3 % (35.9) % N/A N/A 10.7 %

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit is as follows:

Quarter Ended 12/31/2023 KFC Pizza Hut All Other

Segments Corporate

and

Unallocated(1) Elimination Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss) $ 167 $ 5 $ (11) $ (51) $ — $ 110 Special Items, Operating Profit — — — 6 — 6 Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) $ 167 $ 5 $ (11) $ (45) $ — $ 116 Items Affecting Comparability Temporary relief from landlords (1) — — — — (1) Temporary relief from government agencies (2) (1) — — — (3) VAT deductions (2) — — — — (2) F/X impact — — — — — — Core Operating Profit (Loss) $ 162 $ 4 $ (11) $ (45) $ — $ 110

Year Ended 12/31/2024 KFC Pizza Hut All Other

Segments Corporate

and

Unallocated(1) Elimination Total Company sales $ 8,375 $ 2,223 $ 53 $ — $ — $ 10,651 Franchise fees and income 69 8 17 — — 94 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2) 55 5 71 289 — 420 Other revenues 10 24 648 64 (608) 138 Total revenues $ 8,509 $ 2,260 $ 789 $ 353 $ (608) $ 11,303 Company restaurant expenses 6,961 1,955 58 — (2) 8,972 General and administrative expenses 248 110 37 173 — 568 Franchise expenses 32 4 1 — — 37 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2) 49 4 65 286 — 404 Other operating costs and expenses 8 22 635 63 (606) 122 Closures and impairment expenses, net 19 12 8 — — 39 Other income, net — — — (1) — (1) Total costs and expenses, net 7,317 2,107 804 521 (608) 10,141 Operating Profit (Loss) $ 1,192 $ 153 $ (15) $ (168) $ — $ 1,162

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is as follows:

Year Ended 12/31/2024 KFC Pizza Hut All Other

Segments Corporate

and

Unallocated(1) Elimination Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss) $ 1,192 $ 153 $ (15) $ (168) $ — $ 1,162 Less: Franchise fees and income 69 8 17 — — 94 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2) 55 5 71 289 — 420 Other revenues 10 24 648 64 (608) 138 Add: General and administrative expenses 248 110 37 173 — 568 Franchise expenses 32 4 1 — — 37 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2) 49 4 65 286 — 404 Other operating costs and expenses 8 22 635 63 (606) 122 Closures and impairment expenses, net 19 12 8 — — 39 Other income, net — — — (1) — (1) Restaurant profit (loss) $ 1,414 $ 268 $ (5) $ — $ 2 $ 1,679 Company sales 8,375 2,223 53 — — 10,651 Restaurant margin % 16.9 % 12.0 % (12.1) % N/A N/A 15.7 %

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit is as follows:

Year Ended 12/31/2024 KFC Pizza Hut All Other

Segments Corporate

and

Unallocated(1) Elimination Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss) $ 1,192 $ 153 $ (15) $ (168) $ — $ 1,162 Special Items, Operating Profit — — — — — — Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) $ 1,192 $ 153 $ (15) $ (168) $ — $ 1,162 F/X impact 26 4 — (2) — 28 Core Operating Profit (Loss) $ 1,218 $ 157 $ (15) $ (170) $ — $ 1,190

Year Ended 12/31/2023 KFC Pizza Hut All Other

Segments Corporate

and

Unallocated(1) Elimination Total Company sales $ 8,116 $ 2,214 $ 61 $ — $ — $ 10,391 Franchise fees and income 62 7 20 — — 89 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2) 45 4 74 249 — 372 Other revenues 17 21 624 44 (580) 126 Total revenues $ 8,240 $ 2,246 $ 779 $ 293 $ (580) $ 10,978 Company restaurant expenses 6,676 1,951 76 — (2) 8,701 General and administrative expenses 263 118 43 214 — 638 Franchise expenses 31 4 1 — — 36 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2) 39 4 67 246 — 356 Other operating costs and expenses 15 19 614 42 (578) 112 Closures and impairment expenses, net 12 8 9 — — 29 Other expenses (income), net 2 — — (2) — — Total costs and expenses, net 7,038 2,104 810 500 (580) 9,872 Operating Profit (Loss) $ 1,202 $ 142 $ (31) $ (207) $ — $ 1,106

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is as follows:

Year Ended 12/31/2023 KFC Pizza Hut All Other

Segments Corporate

and

Unallocated(1) Elimination Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss) $ 1,202 $ 142 $ (31) $ (207) $ — $ 1,106 Less: Franchise fees and income 62 7 20 — — 89 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2) 45 4 74 249 — 372 Other revenues 17 21 624 44 (580) 126 Add: General and administrative expenses 263 118 43 214 — 638 Franchise expenses 31 4 1 — — 36 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2) 39 4 67 246 — 356 Other operating costs and expenses 15 19 614 42 (578) 112 Closures and impairment expenses, net 12 8 9 — — 29 Other expenses (income), net 2 — — (2) — — Restaurant profit (loss) $ 1,440 $ 263 $ (15) $ — $ 2 $ 1,690 Company sales 8,116 2,214 61 — — 10,391 Restaurant margin % 17.7 % 11.8 % (25.1) % N/A N/A 16.3 %

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit is as follows:

Year Ended 12/31/2023 KFC Pizza Hut All Other

Segments Corporate

and

Unallocated(1) Elimination Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss) $ 1,202 $ 142 $ (31) $ (207) $ — $ 1,106 Special Items, Operating Profit — — — 15 — 15 Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) $ 1,202 $ 142 $ (31) $ (192) $ — $ 1,121 Items Affecting Comparability Temporary relief from landlords (9) (2) — — — (11) Temporary relief from government agencies (5) (2) — — — (7) VAT deductions (36) (6) (2) — — (44) Amortization of reacquired franchise rights 2 — — — — 2 F/X impact — — — — — — Core Operating Profit (Loss) $ 1,154 $ 132 $ (33) $ (192) $ — $ 1,061

The above tables reconcile segment information, which is based on management responsibility, with our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(1) Amounts have not been allocated to any segment for purpose of making operating decision or assessing financial performance as the transactions are deemed corporate revenues and expenses in nature.

(2) Primarily includes revenues and associated expenses of transactions with franchisees derived from the Company’s central procurement model whereby the Company centrally purchases substantially all food and paper products from suppliers and then sells and delivers to KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, including franchisees.