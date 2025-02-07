Empowering the Green Transformation of a Century-Old Coal City: The Case of Pan’an Lake Wetland Park

XUZHOU, China, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On February 6, staff from the State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company conducted inspections of electrical facilities on the opposite bank of Xuzhou Lake Wetland Park in Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province. This was done to ensure reliable power supply for over 100 electric sightseeing vehicles and electric cruise boats.

It is estimated that the low-voltage shore power facilities installed at Pan’an Lake Wetland Park can annually charge more than 10,000 electric cruise boats, replace over 50 tons of fuel, and save merchants nearly RMB 400,000 in energy costs each year.

Xuzhou, known as a century-old coal city, once had Pan’an Lake as its largest coal mining subsidence area. Since 2011, the local government has implemented comprehensive remediation of the subsidence area following the principle of “cultivating wetlands and developing tourism.”

The State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company leveraged its professional and resource advantages to assist Pan’an Lake Wetland Park in implementing the ship shore power project. This initiative promoted the pilot programs of “replacing oil with electricity” and “replacing coal with electricity.” The company constructed four ship shore power service areas across 19 islands within the scenic area and completed the installation and renovation of over 10 sets of shore power facilities. With these convenient charging facilities, the park has successively introduced electric sightseeing cars and electric cruise boats, attracting a steady stream of visitors.

In 2024, Pan’an Lake Wetland Park received approximately 2 million tourists, generating a comprehensive tourism income of RMB 368 million, representing an increase of about 17%. This has resulted in significant economic, social, and ecological benefits.